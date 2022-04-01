Bass Fishing Guide Trips
March and April have always been the two busiest guide trip months for me, and I suspect other bass fishing guides here in Highlands County as well. Water temperatures have warmed, bass are typically still in the shallows, either pre-spawn, spawning or post-spawn, and the outside temps are in the 70’s and 80’s. It’s just a great time of the year to fish.
Last week I had the opportunity to fish with Jim Benzing and Dave Keller on Monday; Mitch Applegate and his step-father Tom on Wednesday and Fred Hicks and his son Brian on Saturday and Sunday.
We caught some fish, but by no means, did we set the world on fire! The weather forecast for each of the trips was good, with the exception of the wind. When you see a wind forecast of 10-20 mph, you’d better believe it’s going to be a rough day on Lake Istokpoga.
In all four trips, we put in at Istokpoga Park, the state-run boat ramp on the northeast side of the lake. Winds were fairly light each day until around 9am when they typically picked up, and by 11am, white caps were the everywhere.
Wednesday and Sunday were the worst “wind” days, with the 15-20 mph winds blowing up from the south side of the lake in swells 3-4 feet high. Not an ideal time to be on the water.
The best day was probably Saturday when Brian Hicks caught a four and a five-pound bass, but the fishing quickly shut down around 11am when the winds picked up.
It’s funny how our memories work, but I can’t remember any year in the past where we’ve had this much wind. Of course, my memory could be failing, or maybe I’ve just gotten to the point where I hate fighting the wind. But even today, (Wednesday 3-30), the weather forecast is for winds 15-25 mph, with gusts over 40. Not a good day to be on the water.
Livewell Setup for Bass Tournaments. I was talking with a couple of guys the other day about the best way to keep bass alive and kicking in your live-well during a bass tournament, both now and later in the summer when the water temperature really heats up.
Of course, every boat is a little different, but here’s a recommendation from Dave Wolak and Johnathon Henry c/o Wired to Fish, and it makes pretty good sense to follow.
First, if you have an over-flow hole in your live-well, plug it. If you don’t, every time you put the motor in reverse you’ll be adding warm water.
Move the switch over to recirculate. Add a 20-pound bag of ice and the proper amount of either “Please Release Me, Rejuvenate or G Juice”. All of these products will take out the chlorine in the ice and combat ammonia from the fish, during the day that they will produce in the live-well water.
Then, to fill the live-well, move the switch to Auto, turn the aerator on Manual to fill the tank. Be mindful that the overflow hole is plugged up, so the live-well could potentially over-flow if you don’t pay attention to it. Once the water reaches the desired depth, typically an inch or so from the overflow, turn off the Manual.
Move the switch to Recirculate and leave it there all day. Select the lowest timer. If you have an oxygenator, turn it off and on throughout the day. Do not add anymore water from the outside.
Carry one or two-gallon jugs of frozen water. Add one around 10:30 – 11:00, and another around 1:00 pm. This should keep your live-well water cool all day.
Just a couple other points. If you have a bloody fish, hold the fish over the side of the boat and pour Sprite on the bleeding area. The citric acid will stop the bleeding. Then place them in the live-well.
Oxygen is H2O, Hydrogen Peroxide is H2O2. It has one extra oxygen molecule in it.
Water has the ability to dissolve anything in it. That’s why they call it the universal solvent. When you add Hydrogen Peroxide to water, you’re actually adding a large reserve of oxygen.
1 ounce of hydrogen peroxide for every three gallons of water. Most live-wells are 15 gallons, so 4 or 5 ounces of hydrogen peroxide will add plenty of extra oxygen to your live-well.
JP Dean and Paige Person. The girls had another good bass fishing tournament, taking second place last weekend in pretty tough weather conditions. Eight pounds won the tournament and the girls weighed in 6.25 pounds.
Beginning with the May issue of The Angler Magazine, JP and Paige will have their own page. Keep up with their fishing success each month!
Mark Your Calendar: Tomorrow’s the day! The 5th Annual Highlands County Sherriff’s Office Bass Tournament that was originally scheduled for March 12th, 2022, at Istokpoga Park, was rescheduled for April 2nd. Safe light until 1pm. Team tournament, $125.00 per team includes Big Bass entry and lunch. Each boat is allowed only two anglers with at least one being an adult. No live bait/5 fish bag limit.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.