How Fishing Changed My Life – Jim Reed — A True Story
I was in a special 12-person class at the test pilot school at Edwards AFB, California when our next assignments were announced. We had all qualified for space flight and were waiting for openings. Two of us, Ed Mitchell and Ken Mattingly, were going to NASA as Apollo astronauts. A third, Bo Bobko, would wind up as a pilot of the Space Shuttle. Eight of the remaining nine had assignments to experimental flight test positions in California, Ohio, and Florida. Mine was different – I was going to be an exchange test pilot with the Canadian forces Aeronautical Engineering Test Establishment (AETE). This would be a great assignment because it would let me fly a variety of different airplanes — the reason I had joined the USAF.
So, with my school diploma signed by Chuck Yeager in hand, in May 1966 I left the family with in-laws in Denver to drive to my new assignment in Ottawa, Canada. After the intense program at Edwards, I had weeks of unused leave time that I had to use or lose by the end of June, and enroute I realized I was travelling during the opening weekend of the trout season in Canada. On the spur-of-the-moment, I went up through Minnesota and Wisconsin to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and then to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and boarded a train that serviced the fishing camps in the Canadian bush. I spent a week at a bush camp without radios or telephones, just fishing for brook and lake trout. At the end of the week, I returned to the Soo in the late evening. Early the next morning I hit the road for the long drive to Ottawa, and went directly to the Exchange Office, but it had already closed for the day, so I went to the Canadian base to stay overnight and have dinner at the Officers’ Club. As luck would have it, the Officer of the Day (OD) was from AETE, and we had dinner together. I explained why I was there, and he invited me to come out to AETE in the morning and meet the commander.
The next morning the OD and I walked into the Commander’s office, and I introduced myself. He looked startled and said, “I thought you weren’t coming!” Surprised, we talked for a few minutes before I left to go to the Exchange Program office in downtown Ottawa. They were just as surprised as the Canadians to see me and explained that my orders had been changed and I was to report to Wright-Patterson’s flight test group in Dayton, Ohio. Apparently, the police in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio were watching for me but my revised path meant I had missed being notified.
The Exchange Office called USAF Personnel to explain what had happened, and that I had already met the Canadian commander. After a discussion, it was decided it would be better if I just stayed in Canada with the exchange assignment, and so I spent the next three years in one of the most interesting assignments anyone could hope to have, and which changed the shape of the rest of my career in the USAF.
I would have missed all of that if I hadn’t decided to go fishing.
It’s funny how certain things that happen in our lives, often decisions we make alter the course of our lives. A grateful nation thanks you Jim for your service!
Jim Reed is President of The Friends of Istokpoga and worked with the FWC for years on Lake Istokpoga and Lake June as a creel checker. There aren’t many fishermen who haven’t met Jim on the water. He continues to work as an FWC volunteer and he has assisted me personally on many of my projects, including providing the tournament schedules every month, as well as writing a column for the Angler Magazine, and providing me with the cover photo for my most recent book, Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie and daughter Amy.