Eat Some Bass!
Those of you who read my column regularly might consider the headline of this column to be a bit strange, particularly since I just wrote a column on Wednesday about “catch and release” and the significant impact that decision has had on our local and state fisheries.
Most bass fishermen don’t think twice about releasing the bass they catch, whether they’re in a bass tournament or not. Unlike 50-100 years ago, very few of us actually fish to put a meal on the table. We like to think of ourselves as “sportsmen,” willingly releasing bass to grow up and hopefully, be caught again, preserving our fishery for our children.
The concept of releasing bass alive actually saved the future of bass fishing tournaments back in the early 1970’s, thanks to the founder of B.A.S.S., Ray Scott, who realized early on that the public would not accept bass tournaments that literally slaughtered the bass population in the lakes they were held on.
Many of the early bass tournaments had a limit of ten bass per angler. Twenty dead bass on a stringer was an awesome sight!
But things have a way of changing, and although bass tournaments will likely continue this concept, biologists are now recommending that not all bass should be released alive.
In fact, they are actually recommending that anglers start keeping some of their catch in the hopes of “thinning the herd.”
The problem, in a nutshell, is bass, like any other species of fish or animal can easily over-populate in a given area. I grew up in Ohio, and the perfect example is the deer population.
Deer in many areas can quickly become a nuisance to homeowners, eating their flowers, not to mention the dangers they pose on the highway when the population is allowed to expand. Hunting regulations in Ohio, and most other states govern how many deer can be taken each year by hunters to ensure the population remains constant.
Bass are no different.
Biologists have begun to realize that too many bass can be a problem!
What!!! I know, all the bass fishermen out there are thinking, “we need more bass, not less.” But too many bass can actually become a problem in many lakes by quickly depleting the food supply.
Smaller bass in particular, often eat the new fry from baitfish before it even has a chance to grow, and as a result, the larger bass have an inadequate sized food supply later in the year.
When this happens, the larger fish don’t grow, and soon you begin to see a “stunted” bass population.
In the last couple of years, the FWC changed the fishing regulations in the state of Florida to encourage anglers to keep smaller bass, up to 16” in length, and release the larger bass, those that we all enjoy catching. Plus, they’re the breeders.
By keeping the smaller bass, we can “thin the herd” and allow a constant food source to grow larger for the remaining bass to consume.
The problem we now face is educating the bass fishermen, changing a mind-set that was established long time ago, to encourage keeping a few bass instead of always releasing every fish.
And by the way, bass are very good table-fare, particularly smaller bass in the 12-15” size range. Larger bass tend to have more of a “fishy” taste, while the filets of the smaller bass, along with some crappies or bluegills can be a tasty meal.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie and daughter Amy.