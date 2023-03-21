Main Photo

Angelfish.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Perhaps one of the most elegant and beautiful freshwater fish is the Angelfish. With its odd-shaped body, pointed fins and flowing tail, it has been one of the most popular aquarium fish over the past 50 years.

I have been raising angels off and on for years. I currently have about 20 adults in a 55-gallon aquarium. Watching them swim together is mesmerizing.

