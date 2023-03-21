Perhaps one of the most elegant and beautiful freshwater fish is the Angelfish. With its odd-shaped body, pointed fins and flowing tail, it has been one of the most popular aquarium fish over the past 50 years.
I have been raising angels off and on for years. I currently have about 20 adults in a 55-gallon aquarium. Watching them swim together is mesmerizing.
Angelfish can grow to an adult size of five-and-a-half to six inches and may reach a total of eight inches tall. Like many other members of the cichlid family, they come in a variety of colors as well as different patterns, ranging from solid silver stripes to black and silver marble. Black angelfish, gold and even koi-colored offer the hobbyist a variety of choices.
Angelfish are very peaceful and get along well in a community tank. But do not under-estimate these fish. They can and often do get very aggressive, particularly when protecting their eggs or their young. I’ve kept large angelfish with Oscars and Jack Dempseys and they’ve always gotten along well. Even the larger fish tend to leave them alone.
Considered by many to be a good fish for a community tank, keep in mind, they will eat small fish, particularly guppies. Like most cichlids, they are omnivores, eating insects, worms and small crustaceans, as well as aquatic plants in the wild. In an aquarium, they’re not picky eaters, and will eat most flakes and pellets offered, but they love live food like brine shrimp, bloodworms and blackworms. They will also benefit from the addition of some plant matter in their diet in the form of algae wafers or fresh vegetables.
They prefer slightly acidic water, somewhere between 6.0 and 7.5 pH and water temperatures from 75 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit.
Due to their potential large size, angelfish should be kept in larger tanks, with a minimum size of 20 gallons. I prefer to use 20-gallon aquariums for breeding, but larger tanks with higher heights for groups of angels. Unlike most cichlids, angels can have problems moving around in a crowded, low tank.
Angelfish are easy to breed. It’s best to start with a half-dozen and watch them as they grow. Eventually they will begin to pair off, and once they do, they’ve pretty much chosen their mate for life.
Angelfish are not shy and will soon begin to recognize their owners, rising to the surface in anticipation of being fed. They also prefer a heavily planted aquarium with long, slender leaves like Jungle Val Vallisneria.
Angelfish are not as fussy as Discus and German Blue Rams when it comes to their water conditions, but I highly recommend weekly water changes of at least 25%.
This species is notoriously difficult to sex – the physical differences which can be used to distinguish the sexes are often only visible during spawning. Male angelfish, for example, have smaller, more pointed genital papillae than females but they may not be visible except during mating periods. Males of the species may also exhibit more aggression or territorial behavior. Angelfish tend to breed in pairs but since they are so difficult to sex it is best to start with a group of 6 juveniles and to wait for them to pair off naturally as they mature – to speed up the process, you may also be able to purchase an established breeding pair from a breeder or pet store.
To condition your angelfish for spawning you will need to feed them a healthy diet of live and frozen foods. You may also want to separate the breeding pair into a dedicated breeding tank. Perform frequent water changes to keep the water quality in the tank high and try to maintain a stable temperature between 80 and 85F. When your angelfish are ready to spawn, the female will begin depositing eggs in very organized rows and the male will follow behind her, individually fertilizing each egg. After the spawning is complete, remove the adult angelfish from the tank because they will likely eat the eggs and newly hatched fry.
If you are looking for a unique and beautiful species of freshwater fish, consider the angelfish. Not only do these fish come in a variety of colors and patterns, but they are a stunning sight to behold when they are swimming gracefully around the tank. Whether you plan to breed your angelfish or just enjoy them for their beauty, these fish are a wonderful species to cultivate. If you do choose to stock your tank with angelfish, be sure to keep in mind the tips and facts mentioned in this article so you can provide your fish with a tank that meets all of their requirements.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from 5 gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.