Fly Fishing for Bass
Fly-fishing isn’t just enjoyable, it’s also a remarkably effective for bass.
Yeah, I know, we’ve all been taught over the years that you need a heavy rod with 65-pound braid and at least a 5/0 hook to catch and land Florida strain largemouth. And there is truth in that, but you might be surprised to learn that bass will often take a fly or a popper faster than a hard bait, or plastic creature.
Largemouth bass, as well as most other panfish often feed off the surface, eating insects of all kinds that happen to fall into the lakes and rivers. Even large bass can’t pass up a bumblebee or a fly that’s still alive, creating tiny little circular waves to draw their attention.
But before I get into the nitty-gritty of techniques, let’s consider tackle and casting.
A good rod is not only important, it’s critical. For most situations, an 8-weight graphite rod, 9-9 ½’ feet long and rated medium fast action is ideal. I personally prefer SAGE rods, although somewhat pricey, I believe they make one of the best on the market.
The right fly line is almost as critical as the rod. In order to cast heavier bass flies 40-55 feet with minimal effort, you’ll need a floating bass-taper line, rated one grade heavier than the rod. So, a 9-weight line would be the right choice for an 8-weight rod.
Next comes the reel. The good news is the reels are typically inexpensive. Unlike baitcasting and spinning reels, a fly-reel serves essentially for line-storage.
And finally, learning to cast. Casting a fly-line is unlike any other type of casting, and learning how to effortlessly throw a fly 50 feet takes some practice, and some effort. There are plenty of YouTube video’s out there to watch, but the best advice I can offer, is practice. Get out in your backyard (where there’s no over-hanging tree limbs in front or behind, and just practice.
The hardest part of learning to cast is realizing how easy it is when you don’t force the cast. The motion itself is almost effortless. Whether you’re drawing the line back or laying it out in front of you, it requires a soft, gentle approach.
Nothing confuses fly-fishermen as much as what flies to use. To eliminate the mystery, ignore the trout thinking of “match the hatch” and instead, pay attention to the color, weight and especially the action of the flies you use.
Some of the best subsurface patterns are those that generate lots of action. Marabou, rabbit strips and long bucktail hair will create flies with good tail action.
Unlike trout, bass are not that picky. If it appears to be alive and it will fit in their mouth, they’ll probably eat it. And unlike a larger bait, bass will often eat hundreds of insects as a normal course of their days activity, while only eating one larger meal.
Years ago, to demonstrate how easily a bass could be tempted to strike, I used to cut a small branch from a nearby tree, whittle it down to 3-4” and lie it on to my line. Casting it out into my pond, allowing it to settle and then reeling it in and providing a popping action, I would get strike after strike from some unsuspecting bass.
Dropping down below the surface can also be very effective. My favorite approach is to use two different baits, usually a nymph at the end of my line and a black ant just 6-8” higher up. Retrieving this tandem rig will often result in bluegills as well as bass taking the baits.
When I lived in Ohio, I belonged to one of the oldest trout clubs in America. The club featured a natural spring and the waters were crystal clear. Streams covered at least a half dozen acres with small ponds that provided deeper water sanctuaries.
Flyfishing for tout was fun but often infuriating. Trout are far more finicky than bass and will often watch a fly for long periods before even considering striking it. Bass, on the other hand simply swim up, take the fly and keep right on moving.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.