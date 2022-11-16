DOUBLE WHAMMY
Normally, I write my fishing columns on the weekend, because I generally fish during the week when there’s less of a crowd.
I have that luxury, since I’m retired (or semi-retired). Weekends for many anglers are the only time they can go fishing.
But today I’m not fishing, because Hurricane Nicole decided to pay us a visit, and although it lacked the ferocity of Ian, I wouldn’t want to be on the lake with all this wind.
Since my fishing gear is all cleaned up and ready to go, it seemed like a good day to settle down with a book.
One of my favorite authors, New York Best Selling Author Carl Hiaasen’s latest release, “Squeeze Me” seemed like a good choice. Hiaasen has lived in Florida his entire life and has spent most of his working career at The Miami Herald.
What fascinates me most about his books, and I’ve read most of them, is the fact that they are focused on the state of Florida. His characters come alive as they travel throughout the state, using roads we’ve all traveled.
But as I looked through my collection, the large number of books he has written (34 in all) is overwhelming. And then I came across my all-time favorite, DOUBLE WHAMMY.
I probably read this book for the first time back in the early 1990’s. It was given to me by an associate at work who didn’t really fish, but enjoyed the book anyway. It’s a great read, and I’ve since re-read it a number of times.
The story-line of the book is suspected cheating in a national bass tournament, not that different from the recent headlines of the walleye cheaters in Lake Erie.
A private eye is hired to investigate the charges and on the way, the list of unforgettable characters makes for a truly outstanding read.
If you’ve read the book, that’s where the idea of my own book, Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga came from. I actually wrote to Hiaasen, letting him know that his book influenced my own book writing, but unfortunately, he never answered.
I seriously doubt that he ever fished a bass tournament, although his detail is pretty accurate – it’s his characters that stretch the imagination.
Years ago, in a book-signing event in Jupiter, Florida, I had the opportunity to meet him.
My daughter-in-law, Cindy called to tell me that he would be holding a book-signing event at one of the malls in Jupiter, and knowing that I was a fan, she wanted to let me know.
Of course, my wife and I had to make the 2-hour trip to Jupiter, where we met up with my son, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren. Not wanting to take up all his time, I brought along a number of his books and passed them out to all my family members as we waited in line.
We were first in line as I introduced my family members and he signed all the books. He even took a few pictures with me.
If you’re a fisherman, and even if you’re not and you just like to read, I highly recommend Double Whammy. I guarantee once you start the book it will be hard to set it down.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.