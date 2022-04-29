The Big Show 2-day Classic
Saturday and Sunday, April 23rd and April 24th, the much-anticipated 2021-2022, Big Show Bass Classic was held on Lake Istokpoga.
Forty-four teams participated in what was probably the highest pay-out ever of a single bass tournament in Highlands County. A number of sponsors provided the $10,000.00 cash prize for the winning team, and an additional $8,800 in entry fees was paid out to second through seventh place.
Many of the anglers who fished the 2-day event caught fish all week long, only to find extremely tough conditions on Saturday. The wind was brutal, as it had been all week long, and a number of the tournament anglers said the water appeared to be lower, preventing them from fishing some of their favorite spots.
But someone always finds the fish, and the first day leaders were:
1st Place: Johns and Gillespie 21.07 lbs.
2nd Place: Helmuth and Niemi 20.13 lbs.
3rd Place: Medlock and Medlock 17.11 lbs.
4th Place: Clark and Petrosky 17.05 lbs.
5th Place: Vinson and Vinson 16.11 lbs.
6th Place: Jones and Wieczorek 16.07 lbs.
7th Place: Vrabel and Reeves 16.03
Even after the first day, there were still quite a number of teams who still had a “chance” and were within striking distance of finishing in first place. They all knew, it would just take a really good day!
Sunday finally came and each of the teams headed out with confidence that today would be their day. For some of the teams, it was a great day!
Second day leaders were:
1st Place: Vrabel and Reeves 21.13 lbs.
2nd Place: Bradley and Bradley 20.08 lbs.
3rd Place: Vinson and Vinson 20.07 lbs.
4th Place: Bolema and Green 20.04 lbs.
5th Place: Day and Craig 19.03 lbs.
6th Place: Conley and Ohora 17.14 lbs.
7th Place: Helmuth Niemi 17.05 lbs.
As the last couple of teams weighed in, the team of Johns and Gillespie, who had been holding first place for awhile watched as the last two teams weighed in and took over the lead, pushing them down to third place.
The final two-day tournament winners were:
1st Place: Helmuth and Niemi 38.02 lbs.
2nd Place: Vrabel and Reeves 38.00 lbs.
3rd Place: Johns and Gillespie 37.11 lbs.
4th Place: Vinson and Vinson 37.02 lbs.
5th Place: Conley and Ohora 33.04 lbs.
6th Place: Medlock and Medlock 33.03 lbs.
7th Place: Bolema and Green 32.03 lbs.
The team of Helmuth and Niemi won the First-Place prize of $10,000.00. Congratulations to them and to everyone who participated in the two-day tournament.
The team of Bolema and Green had the Big Bass of the two-day tournament with a TrophyCatch 8.06 lb. bass.
Special thanks to all the sponsors; Duckett Rods, VRM, Lake Placid Marine, Kula Signs, McPhail’s Auto, Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters and The Angler Magazine.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.