The Sun
Summertime means hot weather and plenty of sunshine here in the “Sunshine State,” and for fishermen, that means it’s time to burn-up or cover-up!
In Florida, too much exposure to the sun can be a year-round event, but it’s far worse in the summertime. With temperatures in the high 80s, often climbing into the low 90s and beyond, wearing sun screen and light clothing is important.
For fishermen and others who enjoy water sports, the sun poses an even deadlier opportunity for exposure by reflecting rays off the water, so even on cloudy days, it’s important to provide some protection.
Skin cancer most often develops on skin exposed to the sun, but this common form of skin cancer can also occur on areas of your skin not ordinarily exposed to the sun.
There are three major types of skin cancer – basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. You can reduce your risk of skin cancer by limiting or avoiding exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Checking your skin for suspicious changes can help detect skin cancer at its earliest stages. Early detection of skin cancer gives you the greatest chance for successful skin cancer treatment.
Basal cells, which produce new skin cells sit beneath the squamous cells.
Squamous cells lie just below the outer surface and function as the skin’s inner lining.
Melanocytes – which produce melanin, the pigment that gives skin its normal color – are located in the lower part of your epidermis. Melanocytes produce more melanin when you’re in the sun to help protect layers of your skin.
Of the three most common types of skin cancer, in the order of the most common to least: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. While these include most of the skin cancers, there are other, rarer forms of cancer that can also affect the skin.
Basal Cell Carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer and accounts for 80% of all cases. They typically grow slowly and don’t spread to other parts of the body. Though it’s rare, they can be life-threatening.
Squamous Cell Carcinoma accounts for about 20% of all skin cancers. This type of cancer can also become life-threatening if not treated.
Melanoma is the most serious skin cancer and can spread if it’s not treated early and accounts for the majority of skin-related deaths despite being the rarest form of skin cancer.
Both basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are highly curable. There are virtually no deaths from basal cell carcinoma and only rare deaths from Squamous cell carcinoma.
Fishermen should prepare, prior to fishing by applying a sunscreen of at least 30 SPF, and for those with light skin, an SPF of 50 or more is recommended. Sunscreens don’t filter out all harmful UV radiation, especially the radiation that can lead to melanoma, but they play a major role in an overall sun protection program.
Today there are many choices of clothing available to provide even more protection from the sun. Broad billed hats, hooded, light weight jerseys, and fishing gloves, as well as light-weight pants will go a long way in providing additional protection.
Fishing early and late, purposely avoiding the sun at its hottest and most direct from 10am to 2pm is also important.
For many of us who grew up in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, summertime often meant going shirtless, knowing you’d get a sunburn early in the year, and with constant exposure, eventually “tanning” and not burning.
I’m a redhead. Redheads and blondes, as well as people with blue and green eyes typically have light skin and are far more susceptible to exposure to the sun.
The more common types of skin cancer tend to grow slowly and as people age, sunburns and over-exposure to the sun begin to surface.
I’ve had all three types of skin cancer over the years, and I’m not the best at wearing the clothing or even applying sun-screen. Often, if I do use sunscreen, I’ll apply it before I leave the house, and not apply it again. Experts agree you should reapply every couple of hours, something I get too busy fishing to do.
In the last couple of years, I’ve had skin surgery 4 times on Squamous cell carcinomas and Melanomas on my neck, shoulder, arm and hand.
Being fair-skinned, I should be seeing my dermatologist every three months, but I’ve often put off the appointments. As a result, I usually end up with a number of areas that need to be treated with liquid nitrogen, which freezes and kills the pre-cancers.
On my last visit they used liquid nitrogen on 10 or 12 pre-cancers and took biopsies on two more. When the biopsy came back, the one on my arm was a squamous cell carcinoma and required surgery and a dozen stitches.
I highly recommend everyone visit a dermatologist at least once a year. I’ve been going to the American Institute of Dermatology here in Sebring for the last 8 years, and thanks to Dr. Rotmann and his team my skin is cancer-free.
So, cover up! Use plenty of sunscreen and clothing to protect yourself and make that appointment with a Dermatologist. It might just be a life-changing event!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.