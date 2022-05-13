Remembering Ray Scott – a True Friend to All Anglers
The first tme I ever heard of Ray Scott was in the early 1970’s, after being discharged from the Army.
Like so many other boys of the 50’s and 60’s, I grew up with a fishing rod in my hand and a passion for catching largemouth bass. I can still remember making the tough financial decision to become a “Life Member” in the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society. That was over 50 years ago, and I still have over 600 magazines in my collection.
Ray was a tremendous influence in my fishing life, and he, along with Johnny Morris who founded Bass Pro Shops and Forest Woods, the founder of Ranger Bass Boats were the visionaries who made bass fishing what it is today.
I wanted to write a tribute to Ray Scott, a man I had never met, but someone I admired and respected when I came across this tribute written by his good friend, Johnny Morris.
“This feature story was published by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s on the special bond between Ray Scott and Johnny Morris and how their shared passion helped shape the future of fishing and conservation.”
Ray helped make dreams come true for many!
It fills my heart with joy and deep gratitude to remember a very special friend in my life, Ray Scott. Ray, the founder of the Bass Angler Sportsmen’s Society, B.A.S.S., and the father of modern-day bass fishing, passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Mother’s Day evening May 8th.
Ray was a true daydreamer and a bigger-than-life character! He was like the Barnum and Bailey of the fishing world — a tremendous promoter of the sport! The original pioneer of professional bass fishing tournament competitions, Ray almost singlehandedly re-energized the entire fishing and boating industry and introduced millions of anglers to the joys of the great sport of fishing along the way.
Ray Scott opened the doors that created many wonderful, life-changing opportunities for me and countless others and I thank God for bringing me to know him!
I was 22 years old when I first met Ray while competing in his All American National B.A.S.S. Tournament on Table Rock Lake in 1970. There can be no doubt that if I had not fished in that tournament, Bass Pro Shops would never have come to be. I don’t know what I would have done in my life, but I do know it would not have been near as much fun as having the opportunity of spending a lifetime being so closely connected to the great sport of fishing. Like many others, I am forever grateful to Ray Scott!
Competing on the B.A.S.S. pro tour for the first five years Bass Pro Shops was in business were some of the happiest times of my life! Besides the fun, competing on Ray’s Tournament Trail helped us stay very close to our customers and kept us abreast of the latest trends in fishing and advancements in gear.
A remarkable visionary, Ray was well ahead of his time advocating for fisheries conservation and boating safety. Far beyond having a positive impact on the fishing and boating industries and conservation, Ray helped spread true joy and happiness to millions of anglers of all ages and from all walks of life around the world.
There can be no doubt; however, that what always mattered the most to Ray was his faith and his family; his bride of 36 years Susan and their sons Big Wilson, Little Wilson, Steve and their daughter Jennifer, and 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Through his big smile and positive attitude, Ray always provided genuine positive inspiration to all around him. He was one of the kindest grand gentlemen ever and a bigger-than-life character! May God continue to bless Ray Scott and the Scott family. We love you Ray, and are proud to join generations of anglers around the world who are forever grateful to our steadfast fishing friend!
As a life-member of B.A.S.S. and one of the thousands of followers, God Bless Ray Scott!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.