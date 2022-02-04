I’m an avid reader. Always have been. If I find an interesting book, I will read non-stop until I’ve turned the last few pages, and then I’ll wish there was more.
I’m also a fisherman. I love fishing for anything that swims, especially largemouth bass.
So, it kind of goes without saying that my favorite books are about fishing for bass.
If you’ve read my column in the past, you’ve certainly seen my references to my favorite book, Spoonplugging, by E. L. Buck Perry. Next to my father, he was my greatest teacher. But a very close second is a book called Lunker, written in 1975, by Bob A. Underwood.
Bob starts off in the introduction of his book by saying, “Listen…..Don’t take it all too seriously. Fishing, I mean. Fishing is not a serious matter. Fishing is a fun thing.”
He goes on to say, “You’re going to find a lot of knowledge packed into the pages of this book. The accumulation, really, of thirty-nine years of fishing experience. But I’m not going to attempt to tell you everything, even if I were foolish enough to believe I knew it all. You couldn’t read all the books it would take to reveal the things I don’t know.”
What a powerful, yet humble statement, from a man who certainly knows more, from his own experiences, than you or I will ever know in our lifetimes about what takes place below the boat.
The book, unlike many others in my collection, does not cover or recommend boats, or rods and reels. Theres no chapters on methods or strategies, just a straight-forward approach to what makes a bass bite.
Unlike most bass fishermen, or authors of other bass fishing books, Bob travels into the home of the bass, with scuba gear, light meters, thermometers and photographic equipment while he directs an assistant sitting above in a boat.
Spending over 1700 hours to find out exactly what kinds of cover, food, light, water temperature, bottom structure, noise, current, and weather motivate a bass to feed. Or, decide, instead, to forget eating, no matter how attractive the morsel that swims before their eyes.
I have subscriptions to at least a half dozen fishing magazines. Everything from freshwater articles about bass, bluegill and crappie to thrilling stories about saltwater redfish, sea trout and snook. But very few can share with you what it’s like to actually observe a bass in its own environment.
In the course of his 265-page book, he tackles the questions of what motivates a bass to strike, or not to strike a lure? The importance of light or color, and what different weather conditions mean to a bass. It’s all there, and more than anyone could ever expect.
But to me, not withstanding the incredible amount of knowledge in the book, to me, the introduction to the book really hit home.
Like most of us, he started fishing at an early age with his father, “unknowingly ignorant, yet catching fish whenever and wherever the opportunity presented itself. He never questioned the how and the why – I was too busy enjoying it.”
But as he got older, at one point in his life, the quest for knowledge took over. The water became a laboratory, the mind, a storage box for questions and answers. It was at this time that he believed he began to lose the purpose of what fishing was all about.
Over the next twenty years he learned where the fish would be even before he found them. Maps told him everything there was to know about a body of water before his eyes could see it. He believed it was progress, he believed it was good. The purpose of fishing, as he wrote so often, was to catch fish. Or so he believed.
Then, as he got even older, he slipped beneath the waters and lived in the home of the fish.
“I uncovered facts that will be a long time being accepted by those who haven’t been there, restricted as they are to their world of wonder and theory above the surface. I didn’t learn it all, by any means. I left more unlearned than learned. But I have probably gone further along the practical line than any man before me”.
“And you know something? It doesn’t matter to me should I never learn the rest of it. Because I have rediscovered something. The purpose of fishing is not to catch fish; it’s to build memories.”
He goes on to close the introduction to his book with this heartfelt story.
“I found my father, old and in pain. We went fishing together, both of us knowing it could well be for the last time….
We didn’t go to any of the new reservoirs that now covered old hunting grounds. We didn’t take the big bass boat I had trailered behind. The rods and reels and temperature gauges and oxygen meters and depth sounders and light meters and fancy lures…..
We took cane poles, worms.
We went to the bar-pits.
And we sat on the bank.
We didn’t give a damn where the fish were.
We talked.
We remembered.
We laughed.
We caught some bream.
For a while, there was no pain.
We talked about the first largemouth.
A thousand good days doing what we loved to do with those we loved to do it with.
Dad slept quite peacefully that night. Pain moved over and made room.
I know. I looked in on him.
How different the day had been from all too many of those before. How different the feeling. Because we had slowed down to enjoy the being there. And nothing more.
That’s what fishing is all about.
Take it easy. Enjoy the day and time God has allotted to you.
And read and enjoy the book. You’ll gain from its contents.
The greatest compliment you’ll ever have to offer me is said simply enough: It’s good…. it’s different…. I enjoyed it.
But I’m not taking it seriously.
Fishing, that is.”
This is an outstanding book that was written long before many of the current crop of professional tournament anglers were even born.
Now that I’m older, I understand what Bob meant. I too, have spent much of my life attempting to understand the why and the how of bass fishing. I’ve certainly not taken it to the extreme like he did, but I have done my best to be a student and to learn all that I could.
My father taught me how to fish when I was very young. He was only 53 years old when he died from cancer, but I remember that last fishing trip. We didn’t talk much; he was in a lot of pain. After an hour or so, he wanted to go in. I don’t remember if we caught anything, but I’ll always remember that last trip.
Get a copy of the book. You’ll learn some amazing things.
