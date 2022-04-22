The Big O
The other day I was going through my fishing tackle and I came across a couple of old fishing lures and I was reminded of Fred Young’s Big O.
There have been many legendary lure-makers over the past 50 years or so, but I’m sure not everyone knows this story, and the impact it had on the sport of fishing.
There is plenty of information on the internet about the Big O and Fred Young and I wanted to share some of this history for those of you who may have never heard of this famous lure.
Excerpts from a post by Jerry Drazer:
In the mid-1960’s, man by the name of Fred C. Young just started whittling on a piece of wood, and decided he’d try to make a fishing plug. He had plenty of time on his hands, because he was in a body cast, due to spinal injuries he’d suffered while working for the Atomic Energy Commission in Oak Ridge, Tennessee in the early 1960’s.
After check-ups he’d stop by the lake and test the prototype plugs he’d carefully whittled from different types of wood. He’d toss small pieces of gravel in the water and watch as small bass fled away from the disturbance with a tight wiggle and then they would suddenly come to a complete stop. Young liked this trait and wanted to impart this same action in his plug. Ideally, the plug had to be weighted and balanced to give a fast, tight, wiggle.
Young experimented constantly with body materials. He’d whittled early plugs from cedar, white pine, yellow poplar, and even redwood, but found that balsa gave the plug the action he desired. Early on, Young would whittle about a bushel full of plugs just to get one lure that met his high standards.
He’d experiment with lip materials too, using emery boards, paint can lids, plastic lure boxes, and aluminum, but found that pieces of old circuit board seemed to work best. He didn’t have a workshop; he’d just spread newspapers out on the coffee table and go to work. Eventually he would take the plugs to the basement for painting.
Fred’s brother Odis often field-tested the lures and would provide important feedback that would allow Fred to make small improvements. But it wasn’t long until Fred and his brother had perfected the design that would catch bass. Fishermen would often ask Odis what he was using, and when Odis let them look at it, they’d make fun of the funny little fat lure.
But as time went on, they didn’t make fun of the number of fish Odis was catching. Even though it got a few laughs, Odis encouraged Fred to stick with the fat bodied design because of its natural vibration.
Later a fisherman named Bill Nichols started using the plug, and was winning some club tournaments with it. The first time Billy Westmorland had seen the plug was with Nichols.
“The first crankbaits were silver or gold and we didn’t call it the Big-O back then. We called it the homemade plug. I got my first one’s from Fred, Westmoreland recalled.
Fred would trade a couple egg cartons of plugs (5-6 plugs per carton), for 2-3 dozen of Billy’s hand-tied jigs.
EMERGENCE INTO BIG LEAGUE BASS FISHING
In 1972 Billy Westmorland took “the homemade plug” to a B.A.S.S. Tournament Trail event on Lake Sidney Lanier, where a $10,000 first place prize awaited the winner. Billy cranked “the homemade plug” to a second-place finish, just merely getting edged out of first on the final day by Bobby Murray. Billy went on winning other tournaments in the region: Some tournaments he won with “the homemade plug” and some tournaments he won without “the homemade plug”.
This is when things started getting really crazy. The lure was in demand and couldn’t be produced fast enough. Fred Young started getting orders and requests from all over the United States.
“People thought you could go anywhere and catch fish with the plug. When conditions were right, and you had dingy or stained water, or water with good color to it you’d do well on the plug,” commented Westmorland. Billy knew “the homemade plug” was a great tool for certain situations, but it wasn’t a miracle lure.
In 1973 prior to the B.A.S.S. tournament at Watts Bar “the homemade plugs” were in high demand, selling for $10-$15 each.
“After the tournament started though, they were selling for $50 a plug. They were so hot that someone had stolen some of mine off my rods. They just cut my line.” explained Westmorland.
The homemade plug would later get the trade name Big-O, in honor its 6’ 6” field tester, Fred’s brother Odis. After the Big-O became a trade name, Fred Young sold the Big-O to Cotton Cordell, who immediately created a plastic mold and reproduced thousands of the lure.
I can still remember sitting in my parents living room on a Sunday afternoon, back in 1973, watching a baseball game on TV with my dad, who was critically ill at the time. His fishing days had ended earlier that year and I would spend as much time as I could with him and my Uncle Bill talking about fishing.
I hadn’t heard of the Big O, but my uncle told us about it and said he was going down south to buy some.
A week later, he gave my dad and I both a Big O, and he told us about how hard they were to find. He said some guys were even “renting” the lure for a few hours of fishing. I don’t remember what he paid for them, but I think it was around $25.00 each. He bought a half dozen and brought them home in an egg carton.
A few days later, I lost mine on a brush pile at Berlin Reservoir before I even had a chance to catch a fish on it.
My dad never got to use his. He passed away a few weeks later. But he left me all his fishing tackle and I didn’t waste any time trying out his Big O.
True to its reputation, it caught fish. Most of our lakes in Northeast Ohio were man-made reservoirs, deep dark water with a wide variety of fish.
The Big O caught smallmouth and largemouth bass, as well as muskies an occasional striped bass. It truly was a phenomenal lure. I’m guessing the fish had never seen anything like.
Unfortunately, I forgot a valuable lesson my dad taught me, and that was to re-tie my line after catching a few bass. Back then, all we used was monofilament line, and fishing around the many rocky ledges and shorelines would cause abrasions in the line, often resulting in line breakage.
A month after I started fishing with the Big O, I broke off on a smallmouth bass, and it was the last time I would ever see one of Fred Young’s original, hand-crafted “homemade plug.”
Today, you’ll occasionally see Fred Young’s Big O selling at auctions and on internet sites like eBay for hundreds and even thousands of dollars.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.