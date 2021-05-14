Electronics
In 1957, Carl Lowrance and his sons Arlen and Darrell began scuba diving to observe fish and their habitat. This research, substantiated by local and federal government studies found that about 90 percent of the fish congregated in 10% of the water in freshwater lakes.
After years of research, development, struggle and simple hard work, a sonar was produced that changed the fishing world forever.
In 1959, Lowrance introduced “The Little Green Box” which became the most popular sonar instrument in the world.
Twelve years later, in 1971, Tom Mann and a handful of investors known as Allied Sports Company, in a small garage in Eufaula, Alabama began modifying Heath Kits into the first Humminbird Depth Sounders.
Already running a successful business selling his famous Jelly Worms and Little George Tail-Spinner lures, Mann was also making a name for himself in the young tournament trail known as Bass Anglers Sportsman Society.
Like all bass fishermen, he wanted to know what was happening below the water line, and how fish reacted during different circumstances. A depth sounder would be the answer.
Many people don’t realize or give credit to Tom Mann for the creation of the “Humminbird Super Sixty” and how it and “The Little Green Box” changed history.
What’s in a Name?
One of the most entertaining stories of Humminbird’s early years involves how the company got its name. Longtime Humminbird pro Hank Parker knows the story well, having spent a great deal of time with the brand’s pioneers.
“As a great structure fisherman, Tom Mann had a real need for a good depth finder, so he was excited about what those first modified units could do compared to what was available. So, Tom approached his investor buddy Jim Murphy of Eufaula’s American Builders and said ‘You gotta see this thing! It’s gonna revolutionize fishing!’ Sounds like a real winner, Tom. Count me in. But what are your going to call it?’ Tom replied, ‘I’m gonna call it a Humminbird, I’ve already filed for the registration.’
Jim was surprised and said, ‘Tom, you can’t get a registration on a common name, that’s public domain.’ Tom shook his head, ‘They better register it. I already sent them my $300!’
About two weeks later Tom got the registration papers in the mail, and he proudly walked into Jim Murphy’s office and said ‘Looky here, I got it!’ Murphy inspected the papers and smiled, ‘Tom, that was absolutely brilliant, leaving the ‘g’ out of hummingbird.’ Tom laughed: ‘I didn’t know it had a ‘g’ in it. I ain’t never heard of no humming-bird in my life. My momma always called em humminbirds!”
Today, Lowrance, Humminbird and Garmin, along with a range of other well-known industry leaders produce high-demand electronics for the serious and the not-so-serious fishermen. Anyone that’s been around the boating industry in the last twenty to thirty years is well aware of the benefits of being able to “read” what’s under the water.
Today’s Electronics
I’ve owned bass boats all my life and most, if not all had depthfinder units on the dash or the bow of the boat. From the early “flasher” units to todays Lowrance “Live” HDS12, Humminbirds “Helix 12” and Garmins “ECHOMAP”, depthfinders have come a long way.
Flasher units were pretty easy to use, since they only required a slight adjustment to reduce the static and give you a clear understanding of the bottom and anything else between it and your boat.
But as the units got smarter and more complicated, and, like many fishermen, I soon fell behind and although I could turn on the unit and mark waypoints, I lacked the knowledge and understanding of how to do much more.
A few years ago, I had two of the best Humminbirds on my Ranger Z522. They were incredible depthfinder-sonar units, but for the most part, I lacked the knowledge to do much with them. A couple of my buddies with more experience helped to set them up and tried to teach me a few things, that I quickly forgot.
Then, earlier this year, I bought a new Ranger Z520L with two Lowrance HDS12 “Live” depthfinder, sonar, GPS units. Right out of the box, these units produce up to 4 separate screens with just a soft touch to the screen. After a few months, I’ve figured out a few things by trying to read the manual, but I’m sure there’s plenty more these machines can do if I just had the knowledge to program them.
In many ways, it’s kind of like my Apple Phone that I use every day. It’s a phone, as well as a camera, and it allows to me check my emails, receive texts and use Google to answer questions I might have. I’ve heard people say it’s more powerful than the computers used to fly a man to the moon. But I know it has greater potential than what I use it for, but for the most part, it does what I need it to do.
The Lowrance units are different. I know they have the capacity to help me become a better off-shore fisherman, if I only knew how to properly program and interpret the data.
A couple of years ago, I searched for someone local who was an “expert” on Humminbirds to see if I could hire them or attend a class to learn more about my units. I called all the marine dealerships, a number of fishing tackle stores and a few bass fishing guides. There didn’t appear to be anyone local, so I went on the internet and I found a guy in Dallas, Texas.
I called him and he seemed very knowledgeable on Humminbirds, and he actually taught classes on a regular basis for people like me who owned the units. The four-hour class was $350.00 but it was only held in Dallas.
I contacted another guy just north of Atlanta, Georgia. He also taught classes on a regular basis and said that he had both Lowrance and Humminbird units on his own boat, or, if I so desired, he would go out with me on my boat and teach me how to use my own units. His fee was a bit more of $450.00.
Texas was just too far, and although I considered driving up to Georgia with my boat, I eventually decided to just try to learn more myself through trial and error.
I have no doubt there are guys in this area who are experts on these new electronics. Probably younger guys who, unlike myself and other “senior” fishermen, know how to fine-tune these units and could probably teach classes on the subject.
Seems like a great idea for a new business venture. I certainly can’t speak for anyone else, but I’d be willing to pay for a couple of hours of instruction and education on my units, and I’d guess I’m not alone.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.