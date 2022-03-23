The BIG SHOW BASS TOURNAMENT
Saturday, March 19th was the 6th and final bass fishing tournament for the 2021-2022 season hosted by The Big Show Bass Tournaments. The tournaments have been very successful over the past few years and much of that success goes to tournament director Joe Kozic. Joe, along with his wife Pat, have done a great job of coordinating each of the events and making them the best bass fishing tournaments ever held in Highlands County.
I had an opportunity to fish the tournament Saturday with Corky Neff, a well-known bass fishing guide, who lives on Lake Istokpoga. He normally fishes the events with his wife Tangie, who had a crappie guide trip planned for the same day. Just a week earlier I went along with Corky to write an article for the Angler Magazine, called “A Day on the Lake.” Corky had a good day of fishing for the article, and an even better day fishing the Big Show.
46 teams were scheduled to fish, with 21 teams weighing in their five fish-limit. Seven bass over six pounds were weighed in, with the largest, a nine-pounder qualifying for a TrophyCatch award.
The father and son team of Corey Roberts and his son Coleman took First Place honors with 5 fish weighing 24.7 pounds. Their biggest fish, a 9.2 pounder also took the Big Bass award. This was their first time fishing a Big Show event. Congratulations!
Second Place honors went to the team of Bennion and Morris with 5 fish weighing in at 23.13 pounds. Third Place was won by the team of Day and Craig who had 5 fish weighing in at 23.1 pounds.
Corky Neff and I finished in Fourth Place, but coulda, woulda, shoulda finished in first, if I would have been a little more help. Corky did lose a good fish that certainly would have allowed us to cull our one small fish, increasing our weight substantially, but I’m sure if we asked the other teams, everybody could tell a similar story. That’s the heartbreak of fishing. As it was, Corky did the heavy lifting and we weighed in five bass for a total weight of 22.2 pounds. I did extra duty as Corky’s net man.
Rounding out Fifth Place was the team of Neimi and Helmuth with 5 fish weighing 19.6 pounds and Sixth Place went to the team of Painter and Purser with 5 fish weighing 18.11 pounds.
Next month the Big Show will be holding their 2-day Classic event on Lake Istokpoga where the winning team will pocket a guaranteed $10,000.00. Only teams that met the requirements during the regular season will be invited to attend.
My tournament days have been few and far between the last couple of years. Health and age catch up to all of us eventually, and contrary to what many people may think, fishing a tournament is hard work.
Saturday reminded me not only of my age, but just how long a day, a bass tournament can be.
For starters, I got up at 4 a.m., hoping to jolt my system with a couple cups of coffee, and loading up any last-minute items in the truck. I was not going to be fishing out of my boat, since Corky invited me to fish with him, we’d be fishing out of his 21’ Ranger Intercoastal. I had narrowed down the rods I’d be taking the night before to six baitcasters and one spinning outfit, and as I put them in the truck, I tried to remember the last time I fished out of someone else’s boat.
It was probably over 10 years ago, when, for some reason, I agreed to fish out of Nick DeSanta’s little 17-foot bass boat. I remember it distinctly, and I remember thinking I’d never fish in someone else’s boat again.
In your own boat, you know where everything is, and like most bass fisherman there is a lot of “everything”. Extra rods, tackle, scissors, pliers, balance boards, etc., the list could go on and on. Plus, and maybe most importantly, you give up running the trolling motor.
Most guys don’t even think about running the trolling motor when they’re fishing. It’s almost like your brain and your foot are part of the equipment. After so many years of using a foot pedal, moving the boat where you want it to go is literally second nature.
Corky’s boat is big and roomy. Much bigger than Nick’s old boat, but it’s still not the same as fishing out of your own boat. Corky offered me the opportunity to run the trolling motor, but I figured, his boat, he should run it!
For the last few years, balance has become a real issue. In my boat, I have a bicycle seat, or stand-up seat in the front of the boat. Most guys have them and they’re perfect for leaning against, or even sitting on when you get tired of standing. It’s pretty important for me to maintain my balance in a semi-standing position.
Corky has a regular seat in the back of his boat, just like I have in my boat, and for many people who can sit and cast, it’s a really comfortable seat. But it’s almost impossible to sit and flip pr pitch. I ended up standing most of the day, and leaning against the back seat for some support.
We started the day in a spot that I was very familiar with. Pads, which I both love and hate, and I think Corky would agree, along with some scattered cattails seemed like the right choice on this perfect weather Saturday.
We could see the fish moving and it didn’t take long for Corky to score the first bass. A short time late, I finally caught one. In the next hour or so, we had our limit of 5 fish, but nothing bigger than around 2 ½ pounds.
That’s when Corky made a critical decision. He wanted to head down to a spot we’d fished last week around one of the islands. As the Ranger planed off and we headed south, Corky suddenly made a huge right turn and said he had another spot in mind.
That turned out to be a great decision!
In the next hour and a half, Corky caught three big fish, a seven-pounder, a six and a five. All of them on one of his sponsors lures, Bruiser Baits blue/black 6” worm.
By the end of the day, I was beat! We pulled up to the wooden walk-way and Corky gave me a hand up from the boat, and I lost my balance and fell. Fortunately, only my pride was hurt.
It was a great tournament and congratulations to everyone who fished the event.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.