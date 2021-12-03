Create Your Own Fishin’ Hole
Years ago, when I first moved to Florida I bought a house in Jupiter Farms. Like most of the property owners in the Farms, I had about an acre and a half of land, completely fenced in. But I also had a small pond on my property.
I remember, just after I moved in, walking around the pond and seeing bluegills, small bass and minnows, all along the shallow end.
Eventually, I built a small dock on the north end of the pond and I’d fish from time to time, trying out new lures. But the problem was, I rarely caught any bass.
To remedy that situation, I began bringing bass home from my trips to area lakes.
How many are too many? I don’t know, but after a couple of years, I eventually had too many bass in the pond. And they were hungry!
I started buying frozen smelt at the supermarket, and they would line up like cord wood when I’d feed them each day. They somehow “heard” me through the vibrations on the dock.
This went on for some time, until one day we had a flood. I think at one time Jupiter Farms was probably all under water, but this flood was incredible. It must have rained for 3 or 4 days straight, and pretty soon, the only piece of land that wasn’t covered in water was the piece my home sat on.
Days later, when the water receded back to normal, all my bass were gone.
I’m telling this story so the next story makes more sense.
I live in Sebring, on a small lake in Golf Hammock. Although the lake is much bigger than my pond was in Jupiter Farms, I rarely caught a bass anywhere in the lake, and it seemed there were no bluegills at all.
So, I decided to stock the lake myself by catching and releasing bass caught in nearby lakes. But I wanted to be careful not to put too many bass in the lake, for fear that once again, they would literally eat everything and require that I feed them daily.
I caught bass and brought them home and put them in the lake, only this time, I only released larger bass, bass that were at least 18 inches. Over a period of years, I lost track of how many bass I released into the lake, but it was a lot. I also released three that were over 10 pounds.
I stopped stocking the lake a couple of years ago, and I’ve caught a number of big bass, probably some that I stocked, and I’ve seen others catch and release two bass well over ten pounds.
But last spring, I still couldn’t catch any bluegills, nor did I see any bluegill beds, and I was beginning to think I probably decimated their population by releasing so many bass.
Thinking about it, I remembered how the bass in my pond would line up every day to be fed, I wondered if I could do the same thing with bluegills. So, I went down to the local feed store and bought some floating fish food, and every night, just before dark, I’d scatter a cupful on the surface, right off the end of my dock.
For weeks, all I saw were turtles and ducks.
And then one day, just after I scattered the pellets, I was walking back into the house when I hear some splashes in the pond.
I walked back out and sure enough, about a dozen bluegills were hitting the surface, gobbling up the pellets. The next night there were even more. And by the end of the week, there were hundreds of huge bluegills feeding on the floating pellets.
It’s now been months since I started feeding the bluegills, and they’re there every night waiting on me. They can tell the moment I walk across the dock that I’m there to feed them, and they readily comply.
The other day, my neighbor Bob Fromhartz came over to try to catch a few. His secret weapon….doughballs.
I pulled out my flyrod and attempted to catch one on a fly, but they wouldn’t even look at it. Bob, on the other hand, with a small doughball, was catching one large bluegill after another.
Picking up my spinning rod, I baited up with a juicy nightcrawler, and once again, no takers. I finally caved and grabbed a piece of bread to roll up into a small doughball and I was rewarded instantly with a solid 9 ½” gill.
And what’s funny, is it’s not just the bluegills. Catfish and bass join in the fun. I was surprised when I caught a 3-pound bass on a small doughball, but I was even more surprised when a huge bass struck one of the pan-sized bluegills that Bob was reeling in.
We caught bluegill after bluegill, many close to or just at 10”, and then, as it got dark, they just seemed to leave.
The point to my story is, even if you can’t see or catch fish in a particular area, that doesn’t mean they’re not in the lake. I would have taken bets that there were no bluegills in my little lake had it not been for this experiment. Obviously there are hundreds, if not thousands of large bluegills right under my nose.
So, you see, anyone can create their own “honey-hole” with a little time and a little patience, and a big bag of floating fish food.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.