Corky Neff
Over the past couple of week’s I’ve had a number of fishermen ask me the same question, “how do these tournament guys catch 5 bass weighing 25 to 35 pounds in a single tournament, when I’m lucky to catch one or two bass fishing on the same day in the same lake”?
That’s a good question, and there are a number of potential answers. Skill sets, knowledge, equipment, experience and knowing the lake are just a few possible reasons. But I thought a better approach might be to interview a local tournament angler who’s won his share of tournaments and cashed his share of checks.
Corky Neff, a seasoned bass fishing guide on Lake Istokpoga shared his thoughts with me about tournament fishing, and how he approaches each event.
Just a little background on Corky. Like many of our Highlands County residents, he’s a buckeye, originally from Aberdeen, Ohio. Born across the river in Maysville, Kentucky, Corky sharpened his bass fishing skills on the Ohio River where he was a Tugboat Captain for 40 years.
He started visiting this area in 2000 and moved here officially in 2017, buying a house on Lake Istokpoga. Soon after, he started Corky and Tangie’s Bass Fishing Guide Service. His wife and partner Tangie, a well-respected bass angler on her own, also runs a crappie guide service on the lake. She’s also his partner in bass fishing tournaments on Istokpoga and other lakes.
I told Corky about the questions people were asking me and how he might answer them.
For starters, he said the day before a tournament he and Tangie spend the day going through their equipment. Checking the rods for damaged guides, sharpening hooks, providing maintenance to the reels and often replacing worn line on the reels.
But actually, the preparation begins days earlier. Most fishermen who frequently fish the same lake establish a “milk run,” typically a half dozen spots where they have caught fish in the past that generally produce. But in preparation for the tournament, Corky’s goal is to find a few “new” areas to add to his favorite spots. He also tries to look ahead at the weather, to make assumptions primarily on the wind speed and direction as to which spots may be accessible and which ones may not. Consideration is also given to where the cleanest water might be found. Strong winds can often muddy the water in a prime location and bass love clean water.
Although he’s on the water almost every day, he will stay away from his best areas the day before the tournament, not wanted to hook up with fish that may be “sore-mouthed” and not bite again the day of the event.
Corky has a number of sponsors and is quick to mention his Reaper rods and Bruiser Baits. Reaper rods are high-performance rods and Corky doesn’t hesitate to recommend them for their sensitivity, strength and quality.
His choice for baits includes the Bruiser Baits Crazy Craw and their Big Stick. He favors the Crazy Craw in Pumpkin and the Big Stick, (a Senko style plastic worm) in blue/black.
Many of the top anglers in the area have also mentioned the Bruiser Baits Crazy Craw. Brad Day and Cody Craig weighed in 5 bass weighing over 26 pounds to win the last Xtreme bass tournament on Lake Istokpoga last Sunday with the plastic crawfish bait.
Corky spends most of his time flipping and pitching the reeds and pads. In light wind conditions, he often uses a Bruiser Baits Mac Daddy with a ¼ or 3/8-ounce weight. When he’s faced with a little more wind or he just wants to get the bait down a little faster, he goes with a Big Stick or Crazy Craw with a ½ or ¾ ounce weight.
And for topwater, Corky loves fishing a frog. On occasion, he’ll also fish with a Bruiser Baits Super Swimmer, a swimbait, or a spinnerbait or chatterbait. But he’ll readily admit most of his fish are caught flipping and pitching.
Although most tournament anglers are pretty tight-lipped about where they fish, Corky likes fishing the Big Island and the West wall. “You’ve got to take the weather conditions into account when it comes to where you’re going to fish,” he stated.
“You have to be willing to try new spots. So many people get locked into their favorite areas on a lake and never take the time to try something new. Not every spot will produce fish, but sometimes an area you’ve driven by a hundred times can be the most productive spot on the lake”.
As a bass fishing guide, Corky runs a Ranger 521L Intracoastal, considered by many to be the finest fishing boat in the world. His rates are $350 for two people for a six-hour trip, or $300 for one or two people for a 4-hour trip. Although many of his guide trips are on Lake Istokpoga, he also guides on Lake June, Lake Placid, Lake Huntley and Lake Jackson, but he’s willing to travel south for Peacock Bass or north to hot, new bodies of water like Headwaters Lake. Additional charges would be incurred for trips outside this area.
His wife and partner Tangie is also building a guide business fishing for crappies in their pontoon boat. She’s considering trips for bluegill or potentially, live wild shiner trips for bass in the future
I’ve heard people say, “Oh, they were just lucky, or they had perfect conditions to catch those fish.” Sure, anyone can catch a big fish once in a while, but to catch 5 of them, and to do it consistently, is not luck!
Knowledge, and experience are key elements, but one quality that I believe is at the top of the list is persistence!
I have a quote on my desk that reads “Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not: nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not: the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.”
Fishing bass tournaments is not the same as a day that you decide to go fishing. Tournament dates and locations are pre-set. They are seldom changed because of the weather. Whether it’s raining, windy or temperatures at 28 degrees or 100, the guys that fish these tournaments still show up.
Some may not be the best fishermen, or even the most experienced. Some guys like Mike Meisenheimer (aka MikeyBalzz), beat out a field of experienced anglers while fishing from a out of a small Jon boat. And he did it consistently!
So, I believe Corky helped me find the answer to the question posed at the beginning of this column, “how do these tournament guys catch 5 bass weighing 25 to 35 pounds in a single tournament when I’m lucky to catch one or two bass fishing on the same day in the same lake”.
I believe the answer is Persistence!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.