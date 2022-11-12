It’s been a while, but I finally got out on Lake Istokpoga for a couple of hours, and the fishing was good.
I managed to catch a few bass at almost every spot I stopped, using a Bruiser Stick Bait and my favorite topwater frog. None of the bass were bigger than three pounds but they all looked really healthy.
I always figure if I can actually catch ‘half’ the bites I actually get, I’m doing pretty good.
I usually play a little game with myself when I’m fishing that goes back to my childhood when I used to score baseball games.
If I get a hit and miss it, or maybe hook up and lose it before it lands in the boat, then I’m 0 for 1. Let’s say I catch the next fish, then I’m 1 for 2, or I’m batting 50%. And of course, it’s kind of a game you’re playing against yourself as the strikes come and you miss a couple and catch a couple more.
After a couple of hours, I ended up with 15 strikes, taps or hits (whatever you want to call them) and I put 7 bass in the boat. A good day, at least by my measurements.
The lake looks good, with plenty of water and vegetation. A couple of spots that I went to were pretty dirty, but dirty water is the result of heavy winds, and we’ve had a couple of 10-20 mph days lately. But if you can find the cleaner water, you’ll find the fish.
Most of the fish were caught shallow in the pads. Only one came from the reeds.
BOOK YOUR GUIDE TRIPS EARLY
Two of the busiest guides on Lake Istokpoga are the husband-and-wife team of Corky and Tangie Neff. They offer both bass and crappie (speck) trips on Lake Istokpoga and they know how to catch em’.
I spoke to Corky over the weekend and he said the fishing has been great! He sent me a couple of pictures of Loran and Julie Wright, clients he took out on a trip last week. They each caught some nice bass and had a great day on the water.
Tangie Neff, who captains the crappie trips on their pontoon boat said the crappie fishing was fantastic a few weeks ago when we had the cooler weather, but that it had slowed down this past week. But she’s pretty excited as we move closer to the cooler weather and another year of phenomenal crappie catches.
You can reach Tangie and Corky at 937-217-8076 or 606-584-0144.
All you folks that enjoy fishing on beautiful Lake Istokpoga should plan on attending the fall meeting of The Friends of Istokpoga. The meeting will take place Thursday night, November 17th at the Lorida Community Center. Doors will open at 6:15 and the meeting will start at 7pm.
Unless other business interferes, Friends of Istokpoga has arranged with FWC to have a panel presentation by FWC biologists who help maintain the lake. The panel should include presentations by the invasive plant managers, biologists restoring native habitat on the lake, and the fisheries biologist.
You can also purchase an annual membership to FOI, or renew your existing membership at the meeting. Hope to see you there.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.