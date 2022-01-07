Last week I wrote about a couple of trips I’d had on Lake Istokpoga with Mike Winker and Matt Thompson. The action on both trips can only be described as S-L-O-W. We caught a few fish, but it was pretty tough fishing overall.
Last Wednesday, I went out with Jim Sipes and again, struggled to catch very many bass. When we finished up for the day, Tom McGinnis was also loading up his Ranger and I asked him how he did.
“Got 13”, he replied! He said he was using a Senko and that they were still biting when he left. Most fishermen know better than to ask “where” he was catching them, so I asked what color Senko he was using.
“You can use any color you want as long as it’s blue/black,” he chuckled.
I’d been fishing a blue/black Senko on the last three trips and it hadn’t done much for me I thought.
So, I did what any bass fishermen would do. I made up my mind to go out the next day by myself and find those bass.
Thursday morning, December 30th was completely fogged in when I got up that morning. Even around 7am when it starts to get light, it was still dark out due to the heavy fog.
I had wanted to get out there early, even though I suspected it probably wouldn’t make any difference. So, I took my time, had some breakfast and waited a bit to see if the fog was going to lift. It didn’t.
Finally, I decided to just go and take my chances. Fog can be a funny thing, often extremely heavy in one area, and completely gone in the next. I was hoping by the time I got out on route 27 the fog would be gone. But I was wrong. In fact, it might have even been heavier.
I hate driving in the fog, but I slowed down and eventually made my way to Istokpoga Park. Surprisingly, there were a dozen or so trucks and trailers in the parking lot, so apparently other fishermen weren’t too concerned with the fog.
As I unloaded the boat into the water, I took a few minutes to take a couple pictures. It was eerily quite and the fog made it difficult to see more than 25-30 feet in any direction.
I’ve fished tournaments in the fog and it can be very scary. Most tournament directors won’t allow the boats to go out until it’s safe, but occasionally, the fog will move in after you’re out in the morning and it will just lay on the lake for hours, completely engulfing you in a wet cloud of moisture. The scariest sound when that happens is a boat motor coming closer that you can hear, but not see.
I motored out slowly and decided to just start fishing the pads, just in front of the long wooden pier. Flipping my Senko into a likely looking spot, the line jumped and a feisty two-pounder ran for the border.
I thought Wow! Today’s looking up.
For the next three hours I moved around the pads and reeds and the fog stayed thick as I continued getting hits and catching bass. Then, in an instant, the fog was gone. I looked at my watch and it was 12:30pm. I’d never seen the fog stay that thick for so long into the day.
But the fishing was great! I managed to catch and release 11 of the chunkiest, football-shaped bass I’d ever seen. My two biggest, a 4.4 and a 4.7 were definitely females holding eggs.
The fishing was so good, I decided to go back on Friday, the 31st of December, only to have fog once again. The fog wasn’t quite as thick and as I slipped into a familiar spot on the lake, I saw Austin Springer fishing nearby. He had texted me the day before asking where I’d been fishing and I admitted that due to the fog, I’d stayed close to the boat ramp.
He said he’d started at daybreak and he already had a dozen bass, with a nice 5 ½ pounder that he’d caught on a frog. I wished him well and started fishing much of the same area I’d fished the day before.
The bass were still there and by 10:30 when the fog lifted, I had boated another dozen bass up to around 5 pounds. It was great fishing, but when the fog cleared and the wind picked up a little bit, the bite seemed to disappear.
A couple of great days on the water for me and I’m sure many others. On Friday the parking lot was full of trucks and trailers of both bass and crappie fishermen.
Since Friday, I’ve talked to a few other guys and they too have done very well. Matt Thompson and Mike Menke caught over 40 bass on New Years Day, while Barry Holt and John Becker also scored with some nice bass on beautiful Lake Istokpoga.
Crappie fishing is getting hot too! Corky and Tangie Neff had a crappie trip on New Years Day and caught 28 beauties!
Joe Gruny, owner of Marine and Tackle Headquarters in Sebring posted a new leader in his Crappiethon contest, 10-year-old Corbin Peck with a 2.03-pound crappie. The contest runs through March and costs $25.00 to enter. The jackpot is already up to $1,150.00. If you like to fish for crappies, you might want to stop by Joe’s place and pick up some minnows and enter the contest. No telling how much will be in the pot by March.
By the time you read this article, a pretty strong cold front will hit our area beginning on Monday, but it won’t last long.
The next few months on Lake Istokpoga should be fantastic! Maybe I’ll see you out there.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.