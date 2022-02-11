Born too Late
I graduated from high school in 1968. Actually, I should include the word “barely”, since I skipped so many days of school, I almost didn’t graduate. My problem? I hated school and I loved to fish!
A few years later, after my stint in the U. S. Army, I realized the importance of an education, and shocking my parents and friends, and since Uncle Sam was going to pay for it, I managed to spend almost six years going to college part-time, while I worked full-time.
I loved sports! Baseball, football and basketball, and of course you had to actually attend school to play on the teams, but none of those sports could rival my love of fishing. It didn’t matter to me if it was a 75- degree, Spring Day in April, or 12-degree blizzard day in January, I ‘d still find a way to go fishing.
Looking back, I often wonder what a difference it might have made in my life, and the lives of many other boys and girls who shared my fishing passion, if fishing had been introduced into the school after-hours curriculum. Obviously, you’d have to attend classes in order to participate, and you’d surely have to keep your grades up to take part in the bass tournaments.
It certainly would have made a difference in my life.
Last Saturday afternoon, I was talking to Capt. Joe Gruny at the new fishing tackle store in Sebring, Marine & Tackle Warehouse, when the hulking figure of Tony Stoner came through the door. Tony looked like he’d just come from an ice-fishing trip up north, dressed in some type of snowmobile suit with a hood cap and gloves.
He’d just come from the Highlands County Anglers most recent bass tournament on Lake Josephine. For those of you who may not remember, last Saturday was less than an ideal weather day to be on the water.
“It was cold, rainy and windy, and the fish absolutely did not want to cooperate,” Tony stated in his booming voice. “But there were no quitters,” he said.
As he talked I couldn’t help but think to myself – here I am, in a tackle shop talking about fishing because it was kind of a crappy day to go fishing, and all these kids were out there doing what I love to do, irrespective of the weather conditions.
Obviously the kids don’t drive, and I don’t think any of them have their own boats, so a number of my friends “Captain” the boats the kids fish out of, providing tackle and help along the way.
Many of the “Captains” have a son or daughter in the program, like Ly Nyguyen, Matt Thompson, Joel Walkup and Brandon Medlock, but others just lend their time, boats and experience to helping out the kids and teaching them how to fish.
Ly Nguyen, President of the Highlands Bass Club has written a number of articles for the Angler Magazine about the kids and their tournaments, and here’s how he describes what they are:
“We are a fishing club for the youth of Highlands County. Our HCA members are between 7-18 and have a love for bass fishing. We gather monthly to hold a local tournament and participate in the BASS Nation regional and state tournaments.”
What a great concept! What a great way to get our kids out of the house and away from the computers and computer games and out in the great outdoors. And, at the same time, tying it all into their schoolwork and education.
I might have actually attended school back in the day had I had an opportunity to be part of a fishing team. I might have even studied and gotten good grades.
By the way, no matter how bad the weather conditions, “somebody always finds em,” and last Saturday was no exception.
Taking first-place in the junior division was the team of Bowen Rapp and Korbin Brinkman with 8 pounds, while Joseph Keiber and Hunter Holloran took the first-place honors in the High School division with 5.5 pounds.
Congratulations to all the kids who participated, and especially to the dads, uncles, grandfathers and neighbors who gave of their time and passion to spend some quality time with our future generations of anglers.
Mark Your Calendar: 5th Annual Highlands County Sherriff’s Office Bass Tournament on March 12th, 2022, Istokpoga Park, safe light until 1pm. Team tournament, $125.00 per team includes Big Bass Entry and lunch. Each boat is allowed only two anglers with at least one being an adult. No live bait/5 fish bag limit.
Marine and Tackle Warehouse, 4601 Southside Blvd in Sebring provided me an update on their “Crappiethon” contest. The current leader is 6-year-old Korbin Peck with a 2.03-pound slab crappie. The jackpot is up to $1400.00, but there’s still time to enter and win.
Editor’s note: Don Norton is a bass fishing guide, a custom rod builder (who also does rod repair) a tournament bass fisherman and outdoor writer. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie. You can reach him at 863-273-4998 or donorton13@gmail.com.