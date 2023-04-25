The Jaguar
The Jaguar Cichlid is one of the most popular species belonging to the Cichlid family. Thanks to their distinct look and fierce personality, these fish are a must-have for any aquarist that loves big fish and is looking for a challenge.
These fish go by many different names. In addition to being called the Jaguar Cichlid, you might see them labeled as Managuense Cichlids or Aztec Cichlids. When they are found in their natural habitat, locals often refer to them as Guapote Tigre.
I had a pair of Jaguars a few years ago and I was amazd at how fast they grew. In no time, the male was twice the size of the female and they had spawned. I didn’t get the fry out soon enough and they were eaten, either by the parents or other fish in the tank, so I moved them to their own aquarium and planned to let them spawn again, but before I knew it, the male killed the female. I ended up selling the male. He was extremely aggressive.
I now have about 7 or 8 small Jaguars that I am attempting to pair up.
The most captivating part of the Jaguar Cichlid is its looks. These are large fish with a distinct profile made for hunting. They just look fierce. They have an elongated body that takes on an oval-like shape. Spiny rays extend from their bodies to support the fins.
While many Cichlids tend to have short and stubby fins, that is not the case with the Jaguar Cichlid. The dorsal and tail fins are quite prominent. Thanks to the spines, they take on a somewhat menacing look. The anal fin is very prominent as well, especially in males.
Another prominent feature of this fish is its head and mouth. Managuense Cichlids are fierce predators that have no problem hunting down elusive creatures in the wild. One thing that makes them so successful is their mouth.
When you look at a fish, you’ll notice that the lower jaw extends beyond the upper jaw a bit. You might even be able to see some of the predator’s sharp teeth. This unique appearance isn’t just for looks. It helps on the hunt, too.
Kind of like a snake, the jaws on a Jaguar can extend as much as 90% of their mouth’s length, which means large meals are not a problem.
The Jaguar also has great colors and patterns that tend to change as they grow older. The black bands are what gives the Jaguar its iconic jaguar color pattern.
If you are planning to raise this fish, get a large aquarium because they can easily exceed 14-16 inches in length as adults. A seventy-five gallon-tank would be the minimum size aquarium needed; however, a 125-gallon aquarium would be ideal.
Jaguars are very tolerant of water conditions and can live in less than desirable temperatures as well as ph. Unlike other members of the cichlid family, they have been known to live in water over 97 degrees.
• Water temperature: 73°F to 82°F (75 to 77 is the sweet spot)
• pH levels: 7.0 to 8.7 (around 7.7 is ideal)
• Water hardness: 10 to 15 dGH
You can provide feeder fish, insects, crickets, worms, and pretty much anything else that they can fit into their mouth. These fish are opportunistic eaters and will readily consume anything to provide. This includes dry or frozen food. But their preference would be small, minnow type fish.
As I’ve mentioned, Jaguar Cichlids are very aggressive fish. They will pick fights with any fish in the tank and try to eat smaller critters. This includes smaller fish and invertebrae. As a result, they are not particularly good community fish.
They are highly territorial and will not tolerate any other fish getting into their space. Many fish will pick fights and do all they can to kill other fish that cross them.
The best fish you can keep with a Jaguar Cichlid is another Jaguar Cichlid. Bonded pairs can do fine and live happy lives together. The easiest way to do this is by purchasing a pair that has already bonded. Or you can group multiple juvenile males and females for a brief period until those bonds form. You might also keep them with some of the fish listed below.
• Oscar Fish
• Green Terror Cichlid
• Convict Cichlid
• Red Devil Cichlid
• Flowerhorn Cichlid
Breeding Jaguar Cichlids is not difficult. Because they naturally pair off, half the work is already done. To make things even easier, these fish usually make very great parents.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about thirty aquariums, ranging in size from five gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.