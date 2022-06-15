Our Children and Fishing
The future of fishing is in the hands of our children and Capt. Joe Gruny, Owner/Operator of Sebring’s only fishing tackle store, Marine & Tackle Warehouse, is doing what he can to further the education of our youth.
On June 13th and 14th, he hosted a “Summer Camp” for children eight to thirteen years old in the store.
Special guests and mentors assisting Joe were Pro Gerry Brousseau, Pro Valerie Morrell and Pro Ted Bowers.
Children were given the opportunity to learn knot-tying, how to make lures, selecting the right lures for the right occasion, various fishing techniques, and marine electronics. In a special Sponsorship Class, children were also taught how to get and maintain fishing sponsors, as well as learning how to use social media.
Many of you may know the name Gerry Brousseau. Gerry competes in bass tournaments on a professional level, but he’s never too busy for the kids in Highlands County. He has been very involved in many of the Highlands County Anglers tournaments, serving as both boat captain, as well as advisor. He’s also been involved in a number of local bass tournaments and charity events for children.
With school out for the summer, it’s a great time to get the kids out of the house and on the water. The learning experience in summer camps like this can make all the difference in a child’s passion for the great outdoors.
Capt. Joe is planning on holding another two-day Summer Camp next month. For more information and to reserve a spot for your son or daughter, call 863-304-8222. Class size is limited.
Saltwater Fishermen
Good news for all you saltwater anglers out there. Marine & Tackle Warehouse will begin carrying saltwater fishing tackle in a special section of the store this month.
For the record, there have been a number of fishing tackle stores in Highlands County over the past 10-20 years, including two stores that I owned. But, to my knowledge, none have ever carried much in the way of saltwater gear.
And not only will they have the gear, but they’ll have the bait! Joe just purchased a large chest freezer to hold all types of frozen bait and chum.
How many times have you driven all the way over to Ft. Myers or Sarasota/Tampa and stopped at different tackle shops to buy frozen bait, only to hear, “we’re currently sold-out”?
Now, you can pick up your bait before you even leave Highlands County, and skip the stops you used to make on the coast.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.