6th Annual Highlands County Sheriff’s Bass Tournament
Forty-eight teams participated in the 6th Annual Bass Tournament presented by Nucor-Florida on Lake Istokpoga, Saturday, March 11th, 2023.
I fished the tournament, along with Dave Bennington, and it was one of the best run tournaments I’ve ever fished. Deputies inspected our live wells and safety equipment, and assisted in directing traffic to get the boats in the water and parking.
The day started with a stiff, West/Northwest wind and only blew harder throughout the day. Areas of clean water on the north end of the lake quickly became muddy, driving the fish out to seek cleaner water.
I had fished a few days earlier out of Windy Point and dealt with the same problem as East/Northeast winds created white caps resulting in even muddier water on the south end of the lake.
My partner and I struggled to find fish and ended the day with only three bites, for a total of less than seven pounds. But someone always find em’, and Saturday was no exception.
The top two teams, each weighing in five fish with total weights over twenty-six pounds placed first and send.
The team of Nick and Sharee Tidwell won the event with five bass weighing in at twenty-six pounds, seven ounces. Their biggest bass weighed seven pounds ten ounces.
Only ounces behind, second place honors went to the team of Darren and Cory Roberts with five bass weighing twenty-six pounds, three ounces. They also won the big bass jackpot with a bass weighing seven pounds, twelve ounces.
Third place honors went to the team of Bruce Noel and Eric Gaines with five bass weighing nineteen pounds, eleven ounces.
Rounding out the top eight teams: 4th place: Corey Craig and Brad Day;
5th place: Mike Whitaker and Mike Ryan; 6th place: Mason Luerhart and Tim Mikula; 7th place: Ly Nguyen and Joe Conley; 8th place: Austin Stadie and Jimmy Velez.
Win, lose or draw, it was a great tournament and everyone had a great time.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s office offered a huge thank you to
to all of the sponsors, especially Nucor Steel-Florida for being our presenting sponsor, and Everglades Seasoning and Chris Sebring for providing and cooking our delicious lunch. Big thanks to The Big Show Bass Tournaments and emcee Gerry Brousseau for doing an outstanding job of running the weigh-ins!
All proceeds from the tournament go towards sending local students to a free summer camp each year. Thank you to everyone who helped us reach our goal!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.