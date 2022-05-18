A Day in the Life of a Water Sample
I’ve been working with the University of Florida for a number of years, collecting water samples from Lake Glenada and Lake Lotela. Like most of the volunteers, I didn’t really know exactly what the university does with the samples I provide every month.
In a recent newsletter, they answered that question.
You’ve finished collecting water samples on your lake for another month. Your boat is secure at the dock. Labels have been carefully filled out on the sample bottles; the waters been filtered, data sheets completed and samples delivered to the collection center. Now it’s time to relax and enjoy another peaceful evening on your lake. And you should. You deserve it.
While you’re relaxing and enjoying the beautiful sunset, did you ever wonder what happens to those precious samples after you’ve done your part? Read on to discover a day in the life of a LAKEWATCH water sample.
1. Pick-ups. You’ve probably guessed the next step in the life of your water sample; after being delivered to the nearest collection center, one of 42 throughout the state, your sample is stored in the freezer until one of the LAKEWATCH staff arrives to collect them. Great care is taken to keep the samples frozen during transport, to maintain the integrity of the water.
2. Storage After Transport. Your samples are then placed in a large walk-in freezer at UF’s Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences, where they will remain, along with hundreds of other samples, until it’s their turn to be analyzed. Algae samples that you’ve stored in the larger plastic bottles with desiccant (drying agent) are placed in a separate freezer. Data sheets are removed from the sample bags at this time and hand-delivered to Mary Stonecipher, the supervising chemist, so that Secchi disk readings and other pertinent information can be logged into the com
3. Sample Preparation. When it’s time for your samples to be analyzed, they are defrosted overnight, along with about 130 to 150 other sample bottles. Once defrosted, a portion (50 ml) of your lake water is “poured out” of the bottles into large test tubes. The bottles are then stored in a cooler, until both phosphorus and nitrogen analyses are complete, just in case any of the samples produce unusual results and need to be redone. After the chemist is satisfied with the results, the remaining water is discarded
4. Digestion. We’re all familiar with the term “digestion” when it comes to food, but did you ever hear about water being digested? When it comes to analyzing lake water, digestion is one way to “free up” the phosphorus and nitrogen so that it can be measured similar to the way in which stomach acids help to digest foods to “free up” nutrients for our bodies. To digest the water samples, a solution of potassium persulfate is added to each prepared test tube. After the potassium persulfate has been added, the samples are heated in an autoclave (a glorified pressure cooker) under a pressure of 15 psi (pounds per square inch) for 30 minutes. Now the samples are ready for analysis
5. Are we done yet? Phosphorus Analysis Samples being analyzed for phosphorus receive a color reagent, a mix of chemicals that will react with phosphorus in the water and turn blue. Samples containing small amounts of phosphorus develop very little color, while samples containing large amounts may turn very blue indeed. The color is allowed to develop for 15 minutes and the samples are spun in a centrifuge, a device that spins the tubes at high speed, forcing sediments to the bottom. Then the amount of color in each sample is measured on a spectrophotometer, an instrument that measures the absorbance of light at different wavelengths. The values are then calculated by comparing them to standards solutions containing known amounts of phosphorus.
6. “Play it again, Sam” Nitrogen Analysis Samples being analyzed for nitrogen are done separately and handled a bit differently. Instead of receiving color reagent, they are made acidic by the addition of a small amount of concentrated sulfuric acid. The sample is then scanned over a range of ultraviolet wavelengths, and a peak, similar to absorbance, is identified. The amount of nitrogen in the samples is, like phosphorus, calculated by comparing the samples to nitrogen standards. Chlorophyll Analysis Chlorophyll samples are analyzed somewhat differently, and independently, of the water samples. When the algae samples arrive at the lab, they are taken out of their bottles and sorted. The replicate samples for each lake are paper-clipped together and put into desiccant-filled bags that are labeled by county. These are kept frozen until their scheduled analysis date. When it’s time to analyze chlorophyll, samples are removed from bags, and the small glass fiber filters containing the algae are rolled up and inserted into small plastic test tubes. (The labeled wrappers are saved and used to prepare a working sample analysis list, a record of the volume of water filtered to prepare the samples extremely important information). Eight milliliters (ml) of 90% ethanol is added to each tube and the tubes are capped and heated in a water bath for five minutes at 172 ° F, the boiling point for ethanol. The rack of tubes is then wrapped tightly in a black plastic bag to protect the samples from light and is allowed to stand for 24 hours. During this time, the chlorophyll pigments are extracted from the algae, and into the ethanol. The next day, the chlorophyll tubes are centrifuged and the ethanol extract is read on the spectrophotometer. Similar to the phosphorus “readings,” samples containing more chlorophyll are more intensely green. The chlorophyll concentrations are then calculated using a formula that includes the absorbances given by the spectrophotometer, the volume of ethanol used, and the volume of water you filtered for the sample. Once all four parameters (nitrogen, phosphorus, chlorophyll and Secchi depth) have been measured and documented it’s time to do it all over again
As Paul Harvey used to say, “and that’s the rest of the story.”
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.