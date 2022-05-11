What’s Happening on My Lake?
Last week when I was on Lake Istokpoga with Sara Menendez and the FWC, observing the plantings pf various vegetation throughout the lake, Sara mentioned that if anyone was interested in learning more about what the FWC is doing, they should visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website on the internet.
The site is awesome, and if you want to learn more about the lakes in this area, I strongly encourage everyone to visit the site.
There is so much information, take the time to watch the “What’s Happening on My Lake Video” because it will save you time and provide the information you need to find what you are looking for.
To quote the website:
Have you ever wondered when on your favorite lake or river, why is it the way it is? How is the fishing? Can you hunt on this lake? How deep is the water here? Are there any tournaments or festivals associated with a water body? What is happening on my lake? Well, wonder no more! This website consolidates everything going on in or around a particular water including what habitat or plant management is occurring, what the historical and current fish population looks like or what event may be happening associated with a particular water. All just a couple of clicks away! Start finding out what’s happening on your lake NOW!
Here you will find all of the data the FWC collects or provides for a particular waterbody in as few clicks of the mouse as possible. This will be a work in progress that we hope to build up as we get feedback from you. Please let us know what you want to see and in what format you would like to see it and we will work to try and accommodate your wishes.
For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake. For questions about this meeting, contact Allen Martin, FWC Regional Freshwater Fisheries Administrator, at 386-623-1836
CENTER FOR AQUATIC AND INVASIVE PLANTS
Plant Management in Florida Waters
If you’re serious about learning more about your lakes you might also want to visit the Florida LAKEWATCH internet site. I have been a volunteer for years, collecting water samples from different lakes that the University of Florida studies and monitors for the health of our waters.
Florida is home to over 2.5 million acres of fresh water available in the form of lakes, rivers and streams, springs, man-made canals, and wetlands. Within these aquatic environments, invasive plants threaten native species and habitats, flood control structures, natural areas and resources, and recreation. Without management of invasive aquatic plants, boats would not be able to navigate, people could not safely swim, fish populations would be stunted or move elsewhere, bird populations would be threatened, tourists might go elsewhere, and agriculture crops and neighborhoods could be flooded during storm events.
As many of you know, there are a lot of lakes in Highlands County, and LAKEWATCH is always looking for more volunteers. It’s not hard to collect the water samples and there are plenty of lakes currently not being samples due to the lake of volunteers.
For more information, contact Daniel Willis, Regional Coordinator for LAKEWATCH at 353-273-3638, or visit their website.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.