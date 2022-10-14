Kids 4 Fishing – Gerry Brousseau Fishing Team
In the past year, Gerry Brousseau had a vision of using his contacts, friends and sponsors to hold summer camps for youth anglers, in addition to donating tackle, rods and reels to those who needed the equipment to enjoy the outdoors.
It was so successful he decided to sponsor some teams for the 2022-2023 Highlands County Anglers youth events. Having met Morgan and Buck who run these tournaments he realized they provide the what and where and spend countless hours preparing for the events. Sitting outside the box it was easy for him to identify some anglers needing equipment, structured learning and activities to achieve more. That is why he started Kids 4 Fishing as a non-profit and created what he now calls the Gerry Brousseau Fishing Team.
His vision is for this team of Eli, Jax, Bowen, Korbin, Dante and Hunter to learn as much as they can, attend as many community events as they can and to become role models and mentors in the future. If you ever took the time to talk to Gerry he is proud of this team and he’s quick to tell you that Kids 4 Fishing will be run one day by some if not all of these 6 anglers.
These youth anglers will be working with the HCSO, FWC and other organizations throughout the year.
“We are excited to make a difference in this community, this sport and the most important goal is for us as a group to open doors and bring in young anglers that need that mentor and the tools needed to fish,” Gerry said.
Kids 4 Fishing will be active and holding special events during the November school break if you would like to attend or need more information contact Gerry Brousseau at 239-825-3139.
On Saturday, 10/8/22 Gerry brought this youth fishing team together for a day of activities.
The team is comprised of Eli, Jax, Korbin, Bowen, Dante and Hunter. They started out in the morning at first light for some bass fishing and fished until 11am. Some awesome bass were caught, including Eli catching his personal best at 6.14.
The team met again, later in the day at 5pm in Lake Placid’s at Sammy’s Pizza.
Sammy and Taryn Telesco opened their business just for this private party. The Telesco’s had the pizza, wings and fries cooking and hosted this private party of over 30 guests including the anglers families, friends and FWC. The highlight of the night was the young anglers being taught how to make their own pizza’s and then, having to cook them.
The team building and bonding of these young anglers is the goal. You will be seeing a lot more of these boys as they are scheduled to complete community projects throughout the year.
“These boys have had doors opened for them that most adults would envy. Companies like Sammy’s Pizza should be recognized as a top supporter of our youth,” Brousseau stated.
He also wanted to thank everyone who helped make this event a success and those who gave them so much love and encouragement.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.