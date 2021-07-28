First of all, I’d like to make a correction to last Wednesday’s column. The gentlemen that called me about the two tournaments on Lake Clay was Jim Steffan, not Leo Steffan. I don’t know where I got the name Leo, but when I’m working at my desk, I get phone calls all day long and I have a habit of writing down everyone’s name that calls.
Anyway, please accept my apology, Jim.
Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
for the period 7/28/2021 to 8/25/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions for the next four weeks. This information is taken from exemption permit requests to FWC.
Lake Clay
Saturday, August 7, 2021. Weigh-in at Lake Clay Drive East Side at 1:00 PM; South Florida Bass Club with 30 participants.
Sunday, August 8, 2021. Weigh-in at Lake Clay Drive East Side at 3:30 PM; South Florida Elite Team Series with 60 participants.
Lake Istokpoga
Sunday, August 8, 2021. Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Saturday, August 14, 2021. Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; West Coast Couples Bass Club with 30 participants.
Sunday, August 15, 2021. Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 1:00 PM; HARDEE BASS CLUB with 60 participants.
Lake June in Winter
Sunday, August 1, 2021. Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 3:15 PM; NAPLES BASS CLUB with 15 participants.
Sunday, August 15, 2021. Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 3:00 PM; Xtreme Bass Series: Central Florida Division with 50 participants.
Saturday, August 21, 2021. Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 2:00 PM; SOUTH PASCO BASSMASTER with 44 participants.
Kissimmee River
Saturday, August 21, 2021. Weigh-in at Kissimmee River Fishing Resort at 1:00 PM; Beeline Bass Busters with 22 participants.
Lake Placid
Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 3:00 PM; Florida Fire/Rescue Bass Tour with 40 participants.
Saturday, August 21, 2021. Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 2:00 PM; REBEL BOYS with 24 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
FROGS
This morning, while the grass was still wet from the morning dew, I was walking along the shoreline of Lake Clara, one of several small lakes in Golf Hammock, when a frog leaped from the grass and performed a perfect swan dive into the water. It’s not unusual to scare frogs along the shoreline, and I watched as the frog surfaced and looked back at me. We locked eyeballs for a brief few seconds when the water exploded around him and a hungry largemouth bass swam lazily along looking for additions to his breakfast menu.
Twenty feet later, another frog, scared by my intrusion, found solace in the shallow shoreline water and climbed up on a piece of vegetation. Unlike the first frog, he was able to surface, get his bearings and safely swim to shore. I wondered if he even realized the dangers of an early morning swim.
Seeing the frogs this morning reminded me of the great potential, this time of the year, to go frog fishing. No, not with real frogs, although that might be interesting as well, but with some of the latest plastic frog innovations.
I’m sure, long ago, there had to be some fishermen who witnessed similar events, but try as they might with their old wooden lures with large, dangling treble hooks, they just couldn’t effectively imitate a frog. Somewhere along the line, a plastic lure that actually hid the hook, proved to be the solution.
There is more than one reason largemouth bass move into the shallower waters early in the morning. Unlike deeper water where prey can escape by going in almost any direction, shallow water offers less methods of escape. With the sand bottom on one end and the surface of the water on the other end, unsuspecting prey are much easier to catch. Insects, small fish, snakes or frogs all inhabit these shallow waters at first light, and larger fish, like bass take advantage of the full buffet.
Unlike many other fishing lures, frogs and toads are designed to be weedless, allowing the fisherman to fish areas of vegetation that few other lures can be effective in. Some anglers will even cast the frog to the shoreline grass, slowly working it into the water’s edge, or jumping it into the water to imitate a frog that’s been spooked.
A hollow-body frog is not only one of the best types of lures to use at first light, but it will often prove to be the best lure to use all day.
Once the sun comes up and the bass move into cover, a frog thrashing across the surface is exactly what they’re looking for. Whether it’s bullrushes or pads, any surface movement in the warm water is likely to provoke a strike and an easy meal.
Largemouth bass in Florida, just like their neighbors to the north, understand natures menu. They know, for example, that certain times of the year other species of fish will spawn and as a result, there will be millions of small fish to feed on. At other times, crawfish become bolder as they attempt to mate, and bass are right there to take advantage of this new item on the menu. But frogs probably offer the longest running menu item.
If you’ve ever had the opportunity to see an overgrown swamp, thick with all types of aquatic vegetation, dragonflies buzzing overhead and an occasional gator poking up through the duckweed, you’ll often see frogs moving along the green, matted highway. Everything seems perfect as a frog makes its way across a thick bed of hydrilla or pads when all of a sudden, the water explodes and the frog disappears.
That scene is often replayed over and over again throughout the summer and fall months. So how do you get in on some of the action?
There are two main types of frogs; one that I think of as a pointy-nose and the other with a cupped-nose. You need both, and both will catch fish, but there are advantages to each type.
A pointy-nosed frog will come through heavier vegetation much more easily than the “popper type”, or cupped nose frog. Due to the streamline design of the frog, you can literally throw this frog into the heaviest cover and it will come through it totally unscathed. That’s a good thing, as most anglers know, because making that perfect cast, only to immediately see your bait dragging along a gob of vegetation, can be pretty frustrating for the angler.
The cupped nose frog, or as it’s better known, the poppin’ frog is perfect for more open water venues. Areas where there are patches of pads, reeds or other vegetation are perfect. It too can be used in heavier vegetation, but it is far more likely to pick up and drag those un-wanted blades of grass or pickerel weed. But using it in open water, there’s nothing like it!
“Walkin’ the dog” or just giving it that occasional “pop” is not only exciting, but for those of us who love topwater fishing and seeing a bass strike a frog, nothing is more exciting.
There are many top brands of frogs on the market today. In many ways, they are kind of like plastic worms, coming in different sizes, shapes and colors. And no two anglers will likely agree on which ones are the best. But just for the record, they all work, and more importantly, they should be your “go-to” lures right now.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.