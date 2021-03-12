Thirty-five years ago, in Ohio, I started an outdoor magazine about water sports, primarily fishing, which I aptly named “Just Add Water”. Today, the name seems appropriate for this new weekly fishing column in Highlands County, The Bass Fishing Capital of the World.
For some of you old-timers, you may recall I started writing a fishing column, Fishing Tales, about 17 or 18 years ago, after Bill Alley, or “Spinnerbait Bill” as he was better known, passed away. Bill had written a fishing column for the Highlands Today newspaper for as long as I could remember, and he was quite a character. Often writing his column long-hand on a napkin or loose-leaf binder sheet of paper, and the newspaper would print it just as he’d written it.
Bill was also a great fisherman who lived and fished on Lake Istokpoga and his column focused on the great bass and speck fishing on this beautiful, 27,000-acre body of water.
I was invited to follow in Bill’s footsteps and began writing my own column for Highlands Today in May 2004.
Relocating my family to Florida in the early 1990’s, I learned the lakes and soon became a bass fishing guide, spending many days on Lake Istokpoga and Lake Okeechobee trying my best to put a number of mid-westerners on a Florida wall-hanger. I too spent a lot of time, over the years, on Lake Istokpoga as both a guide and a tournament angler.
In this new weekly column, I plan to write about the many different lakes in Highlands County, where the fish are biting and who’s catching them. I’ll also try to touch on local hotspots, different techniques and the hottest new lures.
Many of you drive by one of the best-known lakes in Highlands County every day, Lake Jackson. This beautiful, 9,212-acre lake is both a recreational as well as a great fishing body of water. Many fishermen and women have fished this lake for years, and although many feel the lake isn’t as good as it used to be, there are some who will argue that it’s still producing great catches.
I remember back in 2012 or 2013, we held weekly morning tournaments on Lake Jackson. We were a small group, maybe 7-10 boats and we only fished from 7am to noon. But even with just a 3 fish limit, 90% of all the fish weighed in were only 12-13” in length. Often, we’d catch as many as 15 or 20 bass in each tournament, but they were typically small. After 12 weeks of tournaments, and hundreds of bass weighed in, only two bass weighed over 5 pounds. It seemed to many of us that the lake was full of stunted bass.
Lake Jackson has gone through many changes over the years. At one time, vast amounts of eel grass, lily pads, bullrushes and hydrilla covered the lake, preventing residents from water-skiing, jet-skiing and swimming, while also creating difficulties for fishermen in small boats to get around all the vegetation. Various chemicals were used in the lake and ultimately the introduction of grass carp pretty much eliminated the “weeds” and many believed along with it, the great bass fishing.
Then in 2017, Hurricane Irma destroyed the boat ramps at Veterans Beach. With the only public ramps closed for a long period of time, fishing was reduced to land owners and others who had access to the lake. Major repair and renovation since then have taken place and the ramps as well as the parking area are vastly improved.
Many of the local anglers would also agree that the fishing has also improved.
Ly Nguyen, Tournament Director of the Highlands Bass Anglers Tournament Trail shared with me the results from their latest Tournament on Lake Jackson.
Jason Walkup and Joe Conley won the tournament with 5 fish weighing in at 16 pounds and 7 ounces. Their biggest bass was a whopping 8 pounds, 14 ounces. A new entry into Florida’s TrophyCatch program.
Second Place honors went to the team of Mike LaMere and Norm Ruggles with 14 pounds and 14 ounces. They also had the big bass of the tournament with a huge 10-pound, 11-ounce lunker caught by Mike. (Another entry into Florida’s Trophy Catch program).
Brody Carr and Justin Larosa took third place with 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
The Highlands Bass Anglers club has been around for a while but for more information you can check out their Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/highlandsbassanglers. Ly can also be messaged there or you can give him a call at 863-381-2310. The club is still accepting new members. Anyone interested is invited to attend their next registration meeting at 6pm at the Caddyshack restaurant in Sebring.
Two Florida TrophyCatch entries from one bass tournament is a big deal! For those of you who may not be familiar with Florida’s TrophyCatch program, it’s an incentive-based conservation program designed for anglers who catch-and-release largemouth bass heavier than eight pounds. TrophyCatch is the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) freshwater, citizen-science, angler recognition program. TrophyCatch began in 2012 as a direct response to FWC’s Black Bass Management Plan, which placed an emphasis on establishing trophy bass fishing opportunities throughout the state.
Not only are you rewarded with gift cards, t-shirts and a certificate, but your information, along with a picture of you and your fish are listed on TrophyCatch. Plus, you are automatically entered into a drawing each year for a brand-new Phoenix 819 Pro Bass Boat and Trailer.
There is a catch! You have to actually take a picture of your bass on a scale that shows the weight. So, all of these 10-, 12- and 15-pound bass you hear about being caught, may have been “guesstimates” rather than true weights. Like my buddy Dave Bennington says, “it’s their story, let em’ tell it”.
If you want to see all the big bass entries, as well as to learn more about this fantastic program, log on to TrophyCatch.com.
Next week’s column will be on Lake Istokpoga.
For those of you who might be interested, the 4th Annual Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Bass Tournament will be tomorrow, March 13th. You can pre-register or sign up at the ramp (Istokpoga Park – Route 98) the morning of the tournament. Team entry fee is $125.00 per boat. Prizes will be paid out to the top 8 places, as well as big bass. The tournament proceeds send local children to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Summer Camp.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.