Every year, BASSMASTER Magazine ranks the 100 Best Bass Fishing lakes in the United States.
For 2023, a number of Florida Lakes, including two of our county lakes, Lake Istokpoga and Lake Placid made the list.
Ranked Number Five in the country was Fellsmere Reservoir/Stick Marsh/Kenansville Lake, Florida. 10,000 acres; 6,500 acres; and 2,500 acres respectively. These Sunshine State triplets were the best the Southeast had to offer last year, and you could argue the fact again this year. Due to its notoriety, angling pressure has increased, affecting the numbers, but anglers can still expect to catch quality and well as quantity bass. 73 bass were entered into Florida’s Trophy Catch program (which awards anglers who catch a largemouth bass weighing eight pounds or more).
Orange Lake, located in Alachua County, north of Ocala was ranked number eight. This 12,550-acre lake produced 50 TrophyCatch bass, with the largest of the year, a 14.1 landed in April by Chad Dorland. If that wasn’t enough, three thirteen pounders were caught in February.
Lake Okeechobee rounded out the top ten, ranking tenth. You may recall the recent Roland Martin Marine Center Series Tournament in which the top twenty teams weighed thirty pounds or more. It took 36.82 pounds to win that tournament. This lake has been on fire all year.
In the Southeastern Division, Fellsmere Reservoir/Stick Marsh/Kenansville Lake ranked second, followed by Orange Lake in the number three spot and Lake Okeechobee in fourth place.
Lake Tohopekaliga was listed at seventh place, followed by Lake Seminole, Georgia/Florida at eleventh place, Lake Placid at thirteenth and Lake Panasoffkee sixteenth.
Lake Istokpoga finished a dismal twenty-first with 30 bass qualifying for the Florida TrophyCatch program, the largest a 10.12 pound largemouth. On average, it takes a 20+ pound bag of fish to win a tournament on Lake Istokpoga. Statistically, based on the results of tournaments the data shows the lake on a bit of decline, although it is still considered a good lake for bass fishing.
Speaking of good bass fishing lakes, the Highlands Bass Anglers held a tournament on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes last weekend and the team of Norm Riggles and Joe Conley won the event with five bass weighing 22.7 pounds.
Nineteen teams participated in the tournament. Finishing in second place was the team of Gary Newsome and Mike Foster with five bass weighing 18.4 pounds and rounding out third place was the team of Tyler Jackson and Kaleb Lundy with 15.5 pounds.
Louis Mack weighed in the big bass of the day, an 8.15-pound bass qualifying for the Florida TrophyCatch program.
The club is taking the month of July off and will resume their tournament schedule in August.
Florida bass fishing has always been considered the bass capital of the world and with the number of Florida Lakes making the list of the 100 Best Bass Lakes, there are plenty of great bass fishing destinations to choose from.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.