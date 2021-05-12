Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
For the period 5/12/2021 to 6/9/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions for the period between 5/12/2021 and 6/9/2021. This information is provided to FWC from bass tournament directors.
Lake Istokpoga
Saturday, May 15, 2021
- Weigh-in at Henderson’s Fish Camp at 3:00PM; Bass Buzzards of Sarasota with 18 participants.
- Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 3:00PM; Fishers of Men with 50 participants.
Sunday, May 16, 2021
- Weigh-in at Henderson’s Fish Camp at 3:00PM; Bass Buzzards of Sarasota with 18 participants.
- Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 3:00PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Saturday, June 5, 2021
- Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00PM; Highlander Tournament Trail with 100 participants.
Sunday, June 6, 2021
- Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00PM; Highlander Tournament Trail with 100 participants.
Lake June in Winter
Saturday, May 15, 2021
- Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 3:00PM; Dixie Country Bass Club with 60 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public. More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found at https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/. Also consider joining the Friends of Istokpoga Lake Association who are an important source of reliable information about Lake Istokpoga. There’s more information on their Facebook pages.
HIGHLANDER BASS TOURNAMENT
The winds were blowing hard on Sunday for the Highlander Bass Tournament on Lake Istokpoga.
15 Teams participated in the event.
The team of McDuffie and Bass took first place with 5 bass weighing 19.84 pounds.
Second Place went to Corky and Tangie Neff with five fish weighing in at 18.49 pounds. “It was tough on Istokpoga, for sure. We still found a few nice ones but we had a couple dinks we just couldn’t get rid of……CONGRATULATIONS to all the winners, see you in June for the two-day Classic”.
And third place went to the team of Willis and Willis with 5 fish weighing 18.40 pounds.
Big Bass honors went to the team of Balog and Burton, with Burton catching a new TrophyCatch bass of 10.06 pounds.
Just a little over one pound separated first through third place.
Special thanks to Joe Grundy and Russell Hendrickson for providing this information.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.