Hurricane Fishing
I know what you’re thinking……nobody goes fishing during a hurricane! And you’re probably right. But lots of anglers try to get out just ahead of the storm, because they know something that not everyone knows……the fish go nuts just before a big storm.
As I’m writing this column on Tuesday night, the day after the fourth of July, I just finished dinner and watching the Weather Channel scare the bejesus out of everybody as they track Tropical Storm Elsa. Or is it Hurricane Elsa? I don’t know which name it’s going by tonight, but it certainly looks pretty fierce out in the Gulf of Mexico.
Now that I’ve been in Florida over thirty years, I feel I can speak with some experience regarding hurricanes and tropical storms. I’ve watched a section of my roof come off during the rash of hurricanes in 2004, with Charley and Francis and I don’t even remember the rest of them that just seemed to keep coming. I do recall that it was a pretty tough time without power, and the cleanup was a nightmare. But we got through it.
Years later, Hurricane Irma also did its share of damage to our house and yard, only this time it was in Sebring and not Avon Park. I’ll never forget Irma because days after she left the state, I was on the roof of my house cleaning the gutters when I had a heart attack. Fortunately, I was able to climb down the ladder and my wife called for an ambulance that likely saved my life.
So, like I said, I feel like I have some pretty good knowledge of the havoc hurricanes can produce, and what you have to do to protect yourself, your family and your home.
Thank God for the Weather Channel! It’s hard for me to imagine 50, or 100 years ago when a Hurricane or Tropical Storm could be headed towards Florida or any of the other coastal states and the people living there would have no idea it was coming.
But they could tone it down a notch. Watching the prelude to a new named storm is just the beginning for the Weather Channel. If I had to guess, I would think the meteorologists look forward to Hurricane season, not that they want to see anyone get hurt, or property being damaged, but just for the sheer drama a hurricane creates.
I consider myself pretty close to fearless, but there have been times when I watch the Weather Channel and I see this huge, churning mass of red, orange and yellow, often twice the size of Florida, slowing inching its way across the Atlantic or the Gulf towards me and my family. It’s enough to scare anybody.
Although sometimes, I think it’s a bit over-blown. But that’s okay. Better to be safe than sorry.
So, back to fishing. You know, I’m not sure anyone, including biologists who actually study fish can tell you why fish respond the way they do to a change in weather. Sure, we all know about the barometer rising and falling, the wind blowing baitfish into a particular shoreline or the large amounts of rain pushing insects and worms into the lakes.
But if all that is true, and I believe it is, why don’t the fish go into a feeding frenzy every day during the Florida rainy season? I mean, we’ve all been out on the water and watched the clouds grow darker and darker, and finally, it starts to rain. But did the fishing suddenly get better? Yeah, maybe sometimes, but not always.
And yet, right before a tropical storm or hurricane, not only fish, but deer, squirrels and other land animals put on the feedbag and begin eating everything in sight. At least until the hurricane hits, and then they go to their safe place and ride out the storm.
Let me be very clear. I would never recommend that someone go fishing just prior to a tropical storm or hurricane. It’s not only dangerous, it’s potentially life-threatening. But now that I have that out of the way, let me tell you about a fishing trip I had years ago on Lake Lotela in Avon Park, Florida.
This particular trip took place in 1996 or 1997, I don’t remember exactly when, but I know it was on a trip to Lake Lotela.
I’m not sure if we even had the Weather Channel back then, and if we did, I don’t recall watching it. I just remember hearing on the news that there was a Tropical Storm headed towards Florida in the Atlantic and it was expected to make landfall sometime in the evening.
I had the day off and had planned to take my wife to Lake Lotela, so I didn’t mention the weather news to her, assuming if it started to rain, we’d just call it a day and go home.
Well, we got to the lake around 9am and it was a bit breezy with some clouds, but on a small lake like Lotela, the wind didn’t bother us too much.
I caught and released a half dozen bass by 1pm and my wife suggested going home for lunch. The wind had picked up and I’m sure she noticed the blackening sky, but I insisted, just a few more casts. Just about the time we heard a loud crack of thunder, a huge bass exploded on my Zara Spook, and missed it. I sent another cast back to the same spot and this time, she crushed it! As I fought the fish, you could see the dark sky where the rain was coming down hard just across the lake. I tried to horse the bass in and couldn’t believe it when my line popped. The fish was gone, and I had to get out of there quickly. I started up the motor and raced for the boat ramp. I hated to leave but I knew my wife wasn’t going to tolerate sitting there in the rain while I continued fishing.
We got the boat loaded up and drove home, but I was determined to get back out on the water, so I dropped my wife off and headed back to the lake.
By now, it was raining pretty hard, although the thunder and lightning seemed to have moved on. I don’t mind the thunder, but I have real respect for lightning.
I put on my rainsuit in the truck, dropped the Ranger into the water and pulled it up on shore and then parked the truck.
For some reason, I just knew the big bass would be up shallow and feeding, and I didn’t mind fishing in the rain.
I went directly back to the exact spot where I’d broken off on that big bass, tied on a new, bone-colored Zara Spook and cast it out a good thirty feet towards shore. The water was pretty rough for a topwater lure, but I had caught many big fish “walkin’ the dog” with a spook, so I was ready for anything.
I didn’t have to wait long. On my third cast, a huge bass hit the lure knocking it completely out of the water, missing it completely. Then the same fish, or another one, blew up on it again!
Both times, they missed the bait. As I let the bait sit still in the water, I remembered my dad telling me that bass often strike the water next to a baitfish to stun them, and then come back around and eat it.
No sooner did I have that thought when a gentle ripple seemed to engulf the spook and it disappeared. The big fish had simply sucked the bait off the surface and was heading for deep water.
The fight was furious. But this time, I won, and as I lifted the beast out of the water, I could barely see it was raining so hard. Into the livewell she went, as I cast back out, hoping to catch another.
And I did. In fact, over the next 30 minutes, I caught over a dozen bass between three and eight pounds, weighing and releasing all but the first and biggest bass.
As the storm grew worse, it became harder and harder to control the boat and focus on fishing so I decided it was time to leave. I had one big bass in the livewell that I still needed to weigh. I had weighed the others, with the biggest going just over eight pounds. But the one I had in the livewell, the very first one that I’d caught was much bigger than even the eight pounder I’d weighed and released earlier.
As I pulled into the boat ramp, I was surprised to see my Uncle Rick waiting in his truck. My wife had called him to check on me and he’d been sitting there until he saw me coming in and he got out and waved me in.
I grabbed my digital scale and pulled the big female out of the livewell to weigh her, expecting a weight of 12 or 13 pounds. When the scale settled on 11.2, I was surprised. Not my biggest, and not a 12 or 13 pounder, but a trophy none-the-less.
Rick snapped a quick picture as I gave her a little kiss and we both watched her swim away.
Pre-fishing a Tropical Storm or Hurricane may be dangerous, but it may also demonstrate that fish, just like mammals are hard-wired to put on the feedbag when they know a real storm is coming, and they may not be able to find food for a few days. Just be careful.
Lesson learned.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He recently became the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.