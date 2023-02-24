Thirty-nine teams competed in the Big Show Bass Tournament held on Saturday, February 18th on Lake Istokpoga.
The weather had cooled off about 10 degrees from Friday, but the wind picked up making it difficult for some of the anglers to fish their favorite spots.
Out of the forty-six teams that participated in the tournament, nineteen brought in their 5-fish limit. Of the bigger fish weighed in, five bass weighed over four pounds; three weighed over five pounds; five weighed over six pounds; one weighed in over seven pounds and one over eight pounds.
Lake Istokpoga Bass Fishing Guide Corky Neff, along with his partner, Steve Dial, owner of Bass Addiction/Bruiser Baits, won the event with five bass weighing in at 19.6 pounds. They won $2,510.00.
The second-place team of McBeath and Stephens weighed in five bass weighing 18.6 pounds. Coming in third was the team of Ben and Coleman Roberts with five bass weighing in at 17.10 pounds, inching out the fourth-place team of Tony Stoner and Ronnie Westcott, who weighed in five bass weighing 17.9 pounds. And in fifth place was the team of Vrabel and Roberts with five bass weighing 16.10 pounds.
Big Bass honors went to the team of DJ and Hunter Buckholdt with a new TrophyCatch bass weighing 8.6 pounds.
Congratulations to everyone who participated.
It was a great tournament with a good turnout, given the fact that it was held on the same day as the annual Sebring Races and the Elite Series Tournament on Lake Okeechobee.
The next Big Show bass tournament will be on March 18th.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.