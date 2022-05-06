May Flies
They’re here, and of course, if you’ve done any driving lately, so are the Lovebugs.
I just happened to stop by Penny Pincher in Sebring last week and I couldn’t believe how many Mayflies had attached themselves to the walls of the building. There were thousands of the flying insects. Each one, firmly holding onto the building. They also covered the sheds and outbuildings nearby.
I had seen them last year, and probably the year before that, but I tend to forget about them most of the year.
Lovebugs, on the other hand, I never forget. I was delivering The Angler Magazine in Wauchula and Arcadia Saturday, and by the time I got home, the front-end of my truck, as well as my windshield was just covered with their smashed bodies.
But as I cleaned the truck, I didn’t see any Mayfly bodies, and it got me thinking, are they gone already?
So, I spent some time on the internet to learn more about the mysterious fly. Turns out, they are not even a fly, but an aquatic insect. And although they are name for the month of May, they’re actually around all summer.
Surprisingly, there are over 3000 species of mayflies, with only about 73 that have been recorded in and around the state of Florida. Many entomologists believe there are as many as 30 more species in Florida that we haven’t discovered yet. Most are found near freshwater streams, rivers and lakes, although some species have been found near brackish waters in our many marine estuaries.
But here’s what I found to be the most shocking…..they only live for 24 hours! As they become adults, once the males get their wings, they launch into swarms over or near the water where they were born. Female adults will fly into the swarm of males where a male will latch onto it and they will mate in mid-air.
Once that takes place, the female will drop down out of the swarm onto the surface of the water to lay her eggs. The eggs sink slowly, attaching themselves to vegetation and rocks for a few days to a few weeks before hatching. Then they molt into their nymph stage – which is where they spend the majority of their lives, a total of one to two years. They will feed on the organic material they find in the water, fulfilling their place in the ecosystem, providing food for fish and other insects.
The adults quickly die off after mating. They actually lack functional mouth parts or digestive tracts, so they were obviously designed for only one purpose – mating.
As far as insects go, mayflies provide very little distractions to us. They are attracted to light and often will swarm near fishing docks with lights or large commercial buildings near the water with lights.
It’s interesting to note that in a recent study, mayfly swarms appear to be getting smaller. As an essential part of the aquatic ecosystem here in Florida, the decrease in numbers not only affects the fish that feed on them, but fewer mayflies could mean poorer water quality – and in many cases, harsh chemical insecticides may be to blame.
If you’re interested in learning more about mayflies, Lewis Berner and Manual L. Pescador wrote a hardcover book in May, 1988 about The Mayflies of Florida.
Lake Istokpoga Habitat Management Plan
I had the opportunity, along with my neighbor, Robert Fromhartz (a Master Gardner), to spend a few hours on Lake Istokpoga with Sara Menendez, the FWC Biologist assigned to the lake.
Sara had asked if I would be interested in coming out to the lake with her to see the actual plantings of 8,000 pondweed, 30,000 spike rush, 30,000 Kissimmee grass, 30,000 Duck potato and 15,000 Bulrush. She thought it might make for an interesting article in the June edition of the Angler Magazine.
I was quick to accept her offer and I was amazed to see and learn more about this project.
Like many of you, I have been fishing Lake Istokpoga for many, many years and I understand the importance of and the relationship vegetation, in all forms has to the health of not only the lake, but to the fish.
You can read my article in the upcoming issue of the Angler Magazine.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.