I love this time of the year!
Hot, humid, rainy days that start out with early morning temperatures in the low 70’s and become brutally hot by midday.
But it’s in the morning, when that first glimmer of light catches the surface of the water that a bass fisherman can truly enjoy fishing for largemouth bass.
Seldom is there any wind to contend with, the surface of the lake is like glass and you toss that big cigar-shaped topwater lure alongside the edge of the bullrushes and watch as the circular motion of the rings slowly settle.
One twitch, then another and the surface erupts with an explosion of water as a bass busts your favorite lure.
That is what topwater fishing is all about.
Zara Spooks are not the only topwater lure to use during this magical time on the water. In fact, the list of potential noisy, surface lures you could choose is almost endless. I just prefer the ‘spook.’
In addition to a Zara Spook, I also use a Devil’s Horse or a Chug Bug. I’m not sure what actually dictates the lure of choice on any given day, but I typically have all three baits rigged up and ready for action.
I don’t really think color has much to do with whether a bass will strike a topwater lure or not, but I have had my best luck with both the Zara Spook and the Chugbug, lures I think of as chug baits, in ‘bone.’ The Devil’s Horse, a completely different type, not a chugger, but more of a splasher, I normally use a black back/orange belly. But again, these lures come in a multitude of colors.
How long does this topwater action last? In most cases, from just before daybreak until the sun rises fully in the sky. I’ve had days where bass were only hitting topwater’s for the first hour of the day, while at other times, the action has lasted until the thunderstorms later in the day.
But early morning fishing isn’t the only topwater action available at this time of the year.
Frogs and toads are equally as effective from early morning and all day (and night) long.
Bass will typically move into the shallows overnight, in search of food. By morning, the search continues until the sun rises and the water warms. At that time, bass will either move back into the deeper water or the vegetation.
The beauty of fishing with frogs is the fact that they are weedless, which makes them an excellent choice for all-day fishing in the reeds and pads.
Like the topwater baits I mentioned earlier, frogs and toads tend to fall into the same two categories, chuggers and splashers.
The chuggers, which I prefer typically have a ‘popper’ type face which allows them to ‘pop’ as they are twitched forward in the grass.
The splashers, with pointy heads like a real frog are designed to create turbulence as they are retrieved.
My color choices for either style is always black. My reason is simple. I want the bass to be able to make out their silhouette against the sky.
But they too come in many shapes, sizes and colors. Years ago, the Zoom’s Horny Toad was the hottest bait on the market. A soft plastic imitation frog body with two legs that create some incredible action, the lure was designed to come through even the heaviest vegetation with its embedded hook.
Smaller in size than many of the frogs and toads on the market today, the Horny Toad will often provoke a strike when nothing else will.
For some off reason, I prefer the colors of a natural frog. (Probably doesn’t make any difference to the bass).
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.