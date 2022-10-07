The Plastic Worm
In today’s world, plastic worms are part of every anglers tackle box. Most wouldn’t consider heading to their favorite lake or stream without an ample supply of plastic baits, in every color combination and shape you can imagine.
But it wasn’t always that way. In fact, plastic worms and creature baits have only been around for about 65 years, thanks to an Akron, Ohio machinist, named Nick Crème who invented the game-changing lure. (I was born in Akron, but I never met him).
As the story goes, Nick was tired of digging for earthworms every time he wanted to go fishing. He had no chemistry background and he was anything but a scientist, but he lived in the hub of America’s tire industry, the Rubber Capital of the World.
He was also a pretty smart guy. He researched and learned chemistry through library books and began experimenting with different materials with which to make a fake worm look and feel like a real worm – at least close enough to fool a fish.
After much trial-and-error attempting to use rubber, Crème decided that a new material called plastic might be a better choice. A lab technician from DuPont gave him an assortment of chemicals and Crème began experimenting with them in his kitchen.
Many years later, his wife and his most important helper, Cosma, recalled the horrible odors emitted by the various burned plastics. But the experiments paid off eventually with the invention of the plastic worm.
The new worm fooled the fish even better than Crème had anticipated, but convincing fishermen to buy his product initially proved far more difficult.
Back in those days, most fishermen rigged their nightcrawlers on a straight, 3-way harness, so Crème initially rigged his the same way. In an attempt to create even more action, he placed a small “prop” ahead of the worm.
In many ways, it was the southern bass fishing market that turned plastic worms into a giant hit, although nationwide, many anglers were taking note of the bass being caught on this fake worm and buying them as well.
In 1960, Crème Lure Company relocated to Tyler, Texas. Years later, in 1998, Nick Crème was posthumously inducted into the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame. Estimates are that hundreds of millions of plastic worms have been sold since then.
The simple, early designs created by Crème have morphed into hundreds, and maybe even thousands of different colors, shapes, sizes and styles, with two things in common – they all catch fish, and they all have an ancestral link to Nick Crème.
There is no doubt the lure expanded markets for evolving spool casting reels, hooks designed specifically for plastic worm fishing, cone-shaped worm sinkers, fishing line strong enough to muscle fish from heavy cover, heavy action rods for jerking a hook through a worm and into the fish and rods made of graphite for increased sensitivity in feeling the often-times, subtle bite.
And all of this happened because an inquisitive angler was in the right place at the right time and got tired of digging up worms.
My memory of fishing with my very first Crème worm in a 3-way harness is clear and bright, even though it was probably 55-60 years ago.
I was probably only 14 or 15, and I was fishing on Mogadore Reservoir, just outside Akron, Ohio. The lake was well-known for it’s bass and bluegill population, and unlike many other lakes in the area, no outboard motors were permitted. Back then, we didn’t have electric motors. We had oars.
My Dad kept a 16’ rowboat staked at the lake year-round, so we fished the lake often. On that particular day, I can still remember the very first cast I made with that worm.
I was in a small, shallow bay with some vegetation and a few lily pads. I launched the plastic worm on six-foot spinning rod with a Mitchell 300 spinning reel, and watched in anticipation as it landed exactly where I had aimed. Right in the middle of a patch of grass.
Instantly, from a half dozen different directions, I saw bass coming for the bait. They all must have been near the surface because each of them created a V in the water as they shot across the bay.
The first bass to reach the worm struck it savagely, and soon was running at high speed to get away from the other bass. I landed the feisty 3 pounder, adjusted the worm on the hooks and cast back to the same spot.
This time, they must have been waiting. The strike was almost instantaneous.
I don’t remember how many bass I caught, but I do remember that I only had one worm and at some point, there wasn’t much left of it.
But I’ll always remember that day!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.