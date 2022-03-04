Korbin Brinkman
Imagine how you’d feel if you won the lottery. Now, try to imagine that you are only 11 years old and you just won the 1st Annual Marine & Tackle Warehouse “Crappiethon”, and $1400.00 CASH!
$1400.00 may not be the same as winning the lottery for you and I, but for an 11-year-old boy, that’s got to seem like a lot of money. (I know times have changed, but when I was growing up, $1400.00 would have seemed like a fortune).
The “Crappiethon” was a simple fishing contest. It cost $25.00 to enter, and if you caught and weighed-in the biggest crappie in the three-month period of the contest, you would win all the entry fee money. In this case, 56 anglers paid the $25.00 entry fee and Korbin won.
How big was his crappie? It weighed in at 2.03 pounds.
Joe Gruny, owner of MTW, handed Korbin the huge wad of cash: a pretty good-sized bundle of ones, five’s, tens and twenties, and the smile on Korbin’s face was priceless! As the crowd of onlookers cheered him on, Korbin threw the bills up into the air with both hands as we all watched the money rain down on him like confetti.
Korbin is no stranger to winning. This 11-year-old angler is fishing at his best and is hard to beat. He took a 1st place finish with his partner Bowen last month, following that up with a solid 2nd place this month on the Highlands Angler circuit.
Korbin likes to fish whenever time allows and even owns his own boat. He met Gerry Brousseau, a pro angler from our area and the two can be seen regularly out on the water when Gerry fills in as Korbin’s boat captain.
Gerry has opened doors for Korbin and has had him placed in several companies Pro Staff programs which I’ll go into more detail in later articles.
Congratulations Korbin!
Is the Spawn Over?
The simple answer is YES, for some fish, but NO for the vast majority. For many biologists, there is little agreement on when and how long Florida-strain largemouth bass spawn. Many believe they spawn all year-long, while others are much more convinced that the spawn season lasts about six months out of the year, usually December to May.
A commonly held belief is that bass will begin to spawn when the water temperatures begin to cool into the mid-fifties and low sixties. Water temperatures, combined with the angle of the sun are commonly believed to be the two most important re-requisites for the spawn to occur.
For years, many biologists and fishermen alike believed that bass spawned on the first full moon in December or January, and continued to spawn with each new moon. Many biologists now agree that bass may feed more aggressively during a full-moon, but it has little to no effect on their spawning rituals.
Most biologists believe the biggest females will generally spawn first, often well in advance of the “right” water temperatures or angle of the sun. As a result, anglers who are waiting for the spawn to begin, often completely miss the opportunity to tie into one of the biggest bass in the lake.
But that doesn’t mean that all big female bass spawn early. Bass, like people, are not all alike, and while some may spawn early, others may spawn late. I can attest to seeing large females on their beds as late as May and early June, particularly in some of our deeper lakes.
Something else to consider is female bass seldom drop all their eggs in one nest with one male. In truth, they typically drop eggs in as many as six or seven nests, often, over a period of days or even weeks, allowing for the distribution of her genetic makeup to be shared with different males, to insure its survival.
Today is the beginning of March, and may well be the height of the spawn. Weather conditions have been warmer than usual, and as a result, water temperatures are also heating up, causing many bass to move into the shallows now to lay their eggs.
For most anglers, the opportunity to catch bass of all sizes doesn’t get much better than now. And looking at the extended forecast, it appears we’re rapidly moving into summer-like conditions with 90+ degree day-time highs..
That means post-spawn bass, looking to regain their strength after the rigorous challenges of spawning will be feeding at the highest level possible. And with water temperatures on the rise, as well as their metabolism, they will demand more food than ever.
This is perhaps the best time of the year to use virtually anything and everything in your tackle box because the bass are shallow, and they don’t care what shape the lure is, or what color it might be…..if they can reason at all, they just care if it looks like it’s alive and it will fit in their mouth!
My personal favorite for this time of the year? A Chug Bug popper or a silver phenom fluke.
Mark Your Calendar: 5th Annual Highlands County Sherriff’s Office Bass Tournament on March 12th, 2022, Istokpoga Park, safe light until 1pm. Team tournament, $125.00 per team includes Big Bass Entry and lunch. Each boat is allowed only two anglers with at least one being an adult. No live bait/5 fish bag limit.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.