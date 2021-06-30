Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
for the period 6/30/2021 to 7/28/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions from 6/30/2021 to 7/28/2021. This information is provided to FWC from bass tournament directors.
Lake Istokpoga
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 1:00PM; Bulldog strong foundation with 80 participants.
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00PM; Bay Area Bassmasters with 110 participants.
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Weigh-in at Hendersons Fish Camp at 2:15PM; THE VENICE BASS CLUB with 50 participants.
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 1:00PM; Beeline Bass Busters with 22 participants.
Lake Josephine
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Weigh-in at Oak Beach Rd. Public Boat Ramp at 3:30PM; South Florida Elite Team Series with 60 participants.
Lake June in Winter
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 2:00PM; Brandon Bass Bandits with 60 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
BASSMASTER 100 BEST BASS LAKES
My July/August issue of BassMaster magazine arrived last weekend and I was surprised to see that Lake Istokpoga did not make the list.
“After missing a year of rankings due to the pandemic, this year’s data provided some surprises. New Lakes crack the Top 10, while some old-faithful’s fell completely off the list.”
BassMaster Magazine breaks down the top 100 by into four regions; Central Division, Western Division, Northeastern Division and Southeastern Division.
In the Southeastern Division, Florida had seven bodies of water make the list:
#4 Fellsmere Reservoir
#6 Lake Toho
#8 Rodman Reservoir
#9 Kenansville Lake & Stick Marsh
#10 Harris Chain
#12 Lake Okeechobee
#17 Lake Seminole
That’s quite a few Florida lakes, but I’m really surprised Lake Istokpoga and Headwaters Reservoir didn’t make the list. I think Lake Istokpoga was on the list the last couple of times they’ve done compiled it.
It’s really surprising when you consider the results of a number of tournaments so far this year on Lake Istokpoga. I’ve lost track of the winning weights over 30 pounds, and the high number of Trophy Catch bass entered since January 2021.
And Headwaters Lake has got to be one of the hottest lakes in the country, and they don’t even mention it.
None of the Florida lakes made the top 10.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He recently became the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.