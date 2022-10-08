The Story of Stick Marsh and Farm 13
The Stick Marsh and Farm 13 were created in 1987 and opened to the public in September of 1990. The stories of bass catching and speckled perch (crappie) catching were unbelievable at the time. And the location was odd, given the fact that it was a well-known saltwater fishing area.
My first opportunity to fish the Stick Marsh came in November of 1990. One of my buddies had been there and it was hard to contain his enthusiasm for the lake. Like other fishermen, I had heard stories about catching monster bass and daily totals of 50 and even 100 largemouth bass.
Back then, the Stick Marsh had a pretty poor ramp, and driving a 4-wheel drive truck was pretty important if you wanted to get your boat back out of the water. Farm 13 was separated from the Stick Marsh by a levy. A bass boat could not get into Farm 13. Many local anglers put PVC pipe along the levy and rolled their smaller aluminum and fiberglass boats over the levy and into Farm 13. Talk about primitive.
I remember well the number of “sticks” under the water. In fact, we weren’t on the water for an hour when my plastic prop on the electric motor snapped when it came in contact with underwater brush.
But the fishing was phenomenal. We were casting the old Sluggo baits and topwater chuggers. Strikes would often occur just as the bait landed in the water. And when you missed a hook-up, chances were good you’d get another strike halfway back to the boat.
And the fish were healthy, stocky bass. I think on that first trip we never caught a bass under three pounds. Our biggest, a hefty 8 pounder was my buddies PB for the next five years. But we caught plenty of bass in the 4–5-pound range. It was everything we’d heard and more.
The lakes have changed dramatically since they first opened. But one thing has not. The lakes remain catch and release. And as long as they do the bass catching will remain AWESOME. All the bass do is make more and get bigger.
And just for the record, the Stick Marsh was a marsh — not an orange grove. It was named Stick Marsh before it was flooded. It is a mass of trees. Most are now underwater. “Everywhere you see a tree there is a tree. Everywhere you don’t see a tree there is a tree.” And Farm 13 was a radish farm. It belonged to Fellsmere Farms and was their farm number 13. Old irrigation ditches, canals, places they drove their trucks and some wooded areas are the structures that exist to this day. And finally, these two lakes, with two separate identities, continue to use just one ramp.
At 6,500 acres, the Stick Marsh/Farm 13 development does not feel as intimidating as fishing some of Florida’s larger lakes. Most anglers quickly feel right at home on these vigorous bass waters. Such feelings are important to anglers who like to relate to grass, structure, and shorelines for navigation, although GPS equipment is highly recommended.
Stick Marsh was a marsh. It was full of trees that were tall and brush and some wild fruit trees. There were swampy areas and areas not so wet. The entire area was surrounded on all four sides by canals. In the late 1980s, the St. John’s River Water Management District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers initiated a project to restore the drained marshland and to construct reservoirs, canals, and levees that would offer a new level of flood protection. The water flowed over the top of the inside levies and filled up the stick marsh. This created, Stick Marsh the lake. The FWC then stocked the area, brush, trees, and vegetation still intact, with gamefish.
The original purpose of stocking bass was to be a natural reproduction fishery. All parties involved felt that to increase the catch ratio and to extend the life of Stick Marsh fishing, it would not be good for folks to eat the game fish. For this reason, they regulated the area to be catch and release for largemouth bass.
When thinking about Stick Marsh fishing; catching trophy fish is what drives most anglers to fish and this lake holds a ton of bass. Stick Marsh features 800 pounds of fish biomass per acre, of which 35 percent is composed of largemouth bass. This staggering figure is maintained by a very productive environment. Fed by fertile agricultural runoff, Stick Marsh/Farm 13 bass produces swift growth rates. Bass can grow up to 2 1/2 pounds in one year!
According to a biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Stickmarsh and Farm 13 are very nutrient-rich. The nutrition provides plenty of food to support threadfin and gizzard shad, small bream, and shiners, which are all present in good numbers. Those, in turn, feed the bass and make them grow big.
The catch-and-release regulation for bass has been in place on this complex since 1990 to make sure the trophy bass potential remains in its present condition. With such fertile inflow and good habitat, bass fishing in this lake should be excellent for many years to come.
At the same time Stick Marsh was being assembled, Farm 13 was being built, in the exact same way. The Southernmost levy that made the Southern boundary for Stick Marsh was the Northern boundary for Farm 13. Farm 13 is larger and is definitely safer for boating operation, although you have to get through Stick Marsh to get to Farm 13.
The land of Stick Marsh and Farm 13 both belonged to Fellsmere Farms. As a vegetable farm, Farm 13 had canals or irrigation ditches. These canals still remain below the surface. The deepest portions of Farm 13 are at the center of the old channels. The shallowest portions are at the tops of the old levies that are just under the water.
The two lakes together are about 6,500 acres. The Northern boundary of the two lakes is Fellsmere, which lies on the borders of Brevard and Indian County. The lakes are North/East of Blue Cypress and West of I-95. The closest town is Fellsmere. Fellsmere is very small and isolated. To the North is Melbourne and to the South is Vero Beach.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.