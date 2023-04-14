Double-Header
I haven’t been fishing in about a month, so I have to rely on what I hear from some of my fishing friends and posts that I see on Facebook to know what is going on in the fishing world.
From the sounds of things, Lake Istokpoga is still producing quite well and so is Lake Placid and Lake June.
The spawn should be nearing its end in most of our lakes, although there will be late spawners all the way up to May. There always is.
I received a call from John Cantale in Lake Placid this morning, and he wanted to share with me the amazing story of a young fisherman, Carson Yero, who caught two bass on the same lure.
You might recall the article that I did on Carson, a 17-year-old bass fisherman in Lake Placid, a few months ago in February. Given his youthful age, he has many angling accomplishments to his credit and is well on his way to becoming a professional tournament bass fisherman.
I referred to him in the article as “The Natural” given his seemingly natural ability to catch bass. But this particular event was pretty amazing.
On April 8, Carson was casting a deep-diving, DD22 crankbait when he felt that familiar “tug.” Only this time, it was more than just a tug, it felt like he’d hooked into a monster bass.
Working the fish out of the deep water and moving it towards the surface, he was amazed that it seemed to be trying to go in two directions at the same time. As he brought the beast to the surface, he quickly realized that he had hooked not one, but two bass on the same lure.
Largemouth bass are schooling fish and it is not unusual when you hook a bass and attempt to land it, other bass from the same school will follow it along to the surface, trying to snatch the lure from its mouth. In fact, it is one of the reasons bass will strike the bait, particularly a plastic worm, and immediately run with it. The bass is just trying to get away from the other bass to enjoy the meal.
In my lifetime, I have had the good fortune of hooking two bass on the same crankbait a number of times. In fact, in smallmouth waters like Lake Erie, it is not that uncommon. But the fish are usually one or two pounds each.
But Carson’s two fish were anything but common. The largest weighed 6.9 pounds, while the other bass weighed 5.12 pounds.
That is the equivalent of a 12 plus pound bass that has the ability to pull in two directions at once.
Most anglers would be happy to catch just one of those lunkers.
Congratulations Carson! That is a once in a lifetime event.
Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, Reds Fishing Tackle in Avon Park and Reds II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today, the News-Sun and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author of four books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water, Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022 and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Sebring with his wife Lexie.