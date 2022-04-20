BIG FISH STRATEGIES
Just like many bass fishermen, I go through phases. One day I’m content to fish for largemouth bass using conventional artificial lures, then, for no reason, I get an urge to see if I can trick a bass into taking an artificial fly with my flyrod.
But I always day-dream about catching really big bass, and although I’ve caught a few wall hangers on an assortment of my favorite baits, (and one fat eight-pounder on a 7-weight fly-rod), I know if I want to catch a really, really big bass, my best bet is to fish with wild golden shiners.
Wild gold shiners are the absolute best choice for catching lunker bass. And I don’t mean the little 5–6-inch shiners you find in a number of tackle shops that are actually Arkansas Shiners, I’m talking about golden shiners in the 9-12” size range. Big bass want big baits!
I haven’t done much shiner fishing in the last couple of years, mainly because it’s often hard to find good quality shiners at a reasonable price. You can catch your own with a cast net or by using a small hook and doughballs. But even when you can find them, it’s pretty frustrating when you’re fishing to put up with other predator fish like mudfish, gar and pickerel, that can rob you blind at $2.00 a shiner. And the birds aren’t much better. I’ve lost more than one shiner to an aggressive, fish-eating cormorant or anhinga.
I have the right rig for shiner fishing. A stout Berkley, 6 ½ foot, medium-heavy rod, (BGC661MH) with a Lew’s Speed Spool baitcasting reel (SDGX3H Super-Heavy Duty 6.5:1) and 20 lb. test line. The rod is rated for 12-30 lb. test line and 1–4-ounce weights. I used to fish with a heavy-duty flippin stik’ until I watched the North Florida Angler YouTube video featuring Capt. CC Corey. The rig I have set up today is exactly what he recommends for shiner fishing in Florida.
If you’ve never watched Capt. Corey’s video’s, you’re in for a treat! One of my favorites is when he takes a week off in 2021 to try to catch a new Florida State record. He doesn’t succeed, but he ends up with 5 bass weighing a whopping 46 pounds!
One of the problems I have with shiner fishing is that it requires patience, which I have very little of. I think most anglers probably suffer from the same problem. We all want to be doing something…. casting, reeling, setting the hook! Just sitting there watching your float is hard, but that’s what it takes to catch big fish!
Another method that I have had success with is the Carolina rig. It’s been around a long time and it’s even easier than shiner fishing. You simply place a weight 4-5’ above your bait, cast it out as far as you can, let it sink to the bottom and slowly retrieve it back to you in short “jumps.”
Carolina rigs are deadly for all sized bass and if you truly want to catch a big one, use a larger bait. I’ve been using 12” swirly tails worm with a ½ ounce weight for as long as I can remember. The name of the plastic worm is the Ole’ Monster, and I’m not sure they even make it anymore. But any large plastic worm will work. I’ve had good luck with the Bruiser Big Stick in black with a blue tip. I prefer dark colors. I use a 7’4” Denali Carolina Rig rod, a K884CR that is rated for 15-25 lb. test line and ½ to 1 ¼ ounce weights.
And for those of you who are a little on the lazy side, you don’t even have to reel the bait in if you’ve got a little wind. Just cast it out and let the wind move your boat, and in turn your bait. I’ve always considered it drifting, but the new term for it is strolling.
The Carolina rig is not limited to plastic worms or jigs. You can be very successful dragging a crankbait, a spoon or even a topwater bait that floats. The key is to just get the bait down deep enough for the bass to see it. Ideally, if there’s grass along the bottom, the weight disturbs the grass and the bait is free-floating above.
My last suggestion, and maybe my favorite for going after monster bass, is swimbaits. Again, size matters! Most fishermen are familiar with 3-6” swimbaits. Virtually every tackle manufacturer makes them, but what I’m talking about are large swimbaits. Swimbaits that start at 6” and run all the way up to 12” or more.
Huddleston Baits started the big swimbait craze years ago in California with their huge, plastic trout prototypes. Since many of the lakes in California are routinely stocked with trout, the fake trout caught scores of huge bass looking for an easy meal.
Today’s large swimbaits typically imitate shiners, shad and blue-gills. Since most of our lakes are full of gizzard shad, it’s also my favorite choice.
There are actually two types of swimbaits. Those that float and those that sink. Floaters are often referred to as “wake baits.” Often jointed, and sometimes made out of balsa wood, these lures cruise along the surface as they’re retrieved, creating a “wake.” They can be extremely effective, particularly when bass as hitting the surface.
The sinking style is fished much in the same way as a Carolina rig. After casting the lure out as far as you can and allowing it to sink, the key is to keep it moving just off the bottom, swimming it along in a natural mode. Big bass will be attracted to its rhythmic action combined with the nearly perfect shape and color. It’s not hard to know when a bass takes the bait. It literally “stops” in its tracks. Unlike shallow water strikes where the bass will tend to run with the bait, big bass rarely run. They aren’t afraid of another fish taking their meal. If another fish were to try to steal their meal, they too would likely become a second course.
I’ve had pretty good success with the sinking swimbait in Lake Jackson and Lake Glenada. I’m sure it would do equally well in deep-water lakes like Placid and June. One particular nuance of the bait is that it attracts a lot of “followers”. I remember one trip on Lake Jackson, where the water is very clear, watching as a number of big bass literally “follow” the swimbait all the way back to the boat. I attempted to change the speed and even drop the lure, but the big bass refused to strike it.
I pulled out a different rod and tried a regular plastic worm and a small crankbait, but found no interest from the same fish. I think they were just fascinated with the size and beauty of the swimbait, and followed along as though they were mice following the pied piper.
It’s easy to get stuck in a fishing rut! What is a fishing rut, you ask? A fishing rut in my mind is fishing exactly the same way you always fish, often even fishing exactly the same areas.
The joy of fishing is to get out of the rut, and into new and exciting ways to catch bass. Topwater, spoons, crankbaits and jigs, they all catch fish, and they all deserve equal time. Flippin’ and pitchin’ are probably my favorite methods of fishing, but sometimes it’s good to mix things up and try something different.
My goal this year is two-fold. I want to catch my PB, (personal best), which means I need a bass over 12.2, and I want to catch that bass with the pink tag in either Lake Walk-in-Water or Lake Istokpoga.
What would I do with the $5000.00 gift card from Bass Pro Shops? I don’t know. I sure don’t need anymore fishing rods, reels or tackle. I think I might just donate it to some deserving angler. We’ll see. Gotta catch it first!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.