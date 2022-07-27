The Evolution of the Fish Hook
The next time you go fishing, take a good look at the hook you’re using, or, if you’re using a lure, the treble hooks. For starters, the point of the hook is so sharp it could easily pierce your skin with just a small amount of pressure. The hook itself is as sharp as a razor blade.
But it wasn’t always this way. I can remember, going back 20-30 years ago, actually sharpening hooks prior to a fishing trip. It was common practice to sharpen the hooks since the metals used would often lose their edge after catching a few fish.
Over the centuries, freshwater fishing hooks have been made of wood, animal and human bone, horn, shells, stone, bronze, and iron. Today, freshwater fishing hooks are manufactured from either high-carbon steel, steel alloyed with vanadium or stainless steel.
A brief history of the hook
Just out of curiosity, I decided to learn more about the history of fishing hooks and I was surprised at the amount of information readily available on the internet.
Hooks are buried so deeply in the heart of angling that it is impossible to guess who invented them, or to do more than hazard a guess at when. The predecessor of the hook was almost certainly the gorge, examples of which survive from prehistoric times, usually simple devices carved from bone or flint, although more complex examples have been found; the process of improving on the gorge almost certainly led to the discovery of the hook.
The earliest true hooks date back to the Neolithic age and were usually made from bone, shell, horn, bird’s beaks, or constructed with a wooden shank and a flint point, which meant that they had to be quite large; despite that a few double hooks from this period even exist and in some cases the shank was carved to look like the body of a fish. Some of these may well have had barbs, which were in widespread use on arrow heads — just in case you are doubting how effective they were, Edward Lovett fished with restored flint hooks back in the nineteenth century and confirmed that fish weighing up to 15 pounds could be landed using them. The Bronze Age saw the appearance of smaller hooks, made from an alloy which contained much more copper than modern bronze and consequently would have been much harder. Iron hooks also have a long history, the Romans, for example, created networks of small iron pits to sustain the huge demand for swords and spear heads that their armies created, making hooks like the ones shown here almost as a by-product, but the history of the modern hook really begins with the discovery of how to make steel.
Hooks first became available in British tackle shops in the seventeenth century. The quality was still pretty low by modern standards, but everything changed when Charles Kirby set up his shop in Harp Alley in London in 1650. Kirby sold the best hooks on the market for decades and didn’t lose his advantage until the crucible process that he almost certainly used became widely known.
By the nineteenth century, the British hook trade had taken itself out of London and settled at Redditch, a move which was accompanied by the first, rather chaotic attempts to standardize hook sizes.
By 1823, there were 17 firms of hook makers in Redditch alone and in their attempts to rival each other and competitors in Aberdeen, Dublin, Kendal and Limerick, a wide range of different patterns had evolved some of which survive yet: Needle point; Round bend; Sproat; Kendal; Limerick; Aberdeen; Sneck, O’Shaughnessy; Kinsey; and Kirby to name but a few.
Hook making was very labor intensive and the larger companies often farmed it out as piece-work, with local families earning pennies by bending the hooks, while the sharpening and polishing was carried out in nearby mills. Enforcing any kind of quality control in this environment was problematic, the main problem being the unreliability of batch tempering, which meant that anglers had to test every hook before they used it, a source of much annoyance. However, the Norwegian firm Mustad, which was founded in 1876, paved the way for modern and reliable hook production to begin by introducing hook making machines to its factory.
The manufacturing of hooks has continued throughout the world with Japan eventually becoming one of the leaders in hook production, along with the United States.
Today, hooks are readily available in every size and shape imaginable, and are the sharpest they’ve ever been.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie and daughter Amy.