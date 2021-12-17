Ask any ten anglers what their favorite lure is and you’ll probably get ten different answers. Spinnerbaits, topwater baits, crankbaits, worms and jigs, they all catch fish, and for most of us, we use a particular name brand, size and specific color.
But what if there was a magic lure out there? Would we switch from our favorite lures to try it? Maybe, but most of us are so locked into one or two specific lures, it would be difficult to change.
Think about the lure you’ve caught most of your bass on. Now, consider how often you use that lure. Of course, you’ve caught most of your fish on that lure……. because it’s the one you use the most! (It’s funny, but we seldom remember the days the lure didn’t work). It reminds me of the ongoing question of color.
Does color make a difference? Many anglers believe it does. But consider worm fishing for a moment. If the only color worm you use is a blue/black, and you catch fish on it, then it must be the best color, right? Not necessarily. If you had thrown a different color worm, you may have caught just as many fish, but you didn’t use another color, so you’ll never know. The same can be said for fishing lures.
That’s the point I want to make when it comes to lures. Because we all get locked into using the same old, reliable lures, we sometimes forget there are other lures out there that also work well, or may work even better.
Now I’ve been around the fishing game for a while, and although I don’t consider myself an expert (I don’t think there are any experts when it comes to fishing), I do think I’ve seen and fished with a number of lures that today are seldom thought of, much less used.
Many of these lures have been copied, or re-named, but it’s pretty hard to improve on something that’s already perfect.
Most of the pros on the circuit today promote fishing lures as part of their obligation to their respective sponsors. And many of the lures are the same ones you and I use on our own fishing trips. Do they work? Of course, they do! Provided you fish with them.
But what many of the pro’s won’t tell you is that they have a secret “stash” of lures that have proven themselves over the years that they know will always catch fish. Are they magic lures? Of course not! But they are tried and true baits that in many cases the bass haven’t seen in a long, long time.
So, I’m going to share with you what I consider to be some of the “closest to magic” bass-fishing lures ever made, and if you don’t have them, get them! And then, give them a try. You won’t be disappointed.
Number one on my list of the “Best of the Best” is a Johnson Spoon. Yeah. I know, it’s been around for a long time, and there are many imitations, but the original Johnson Spoon, in black, silver or gold is one of the most effective bass-catching lures ever manufactured. And it’s even more productive here in Florida, where shallow water and vegetation are often the prerequisites to catch bass.
In case you’re wondering, the Johnson spoon was invented in 1920 by Louis Johson, a retired Chicago foundry operator. The lake where Louis and his son fished was full of fish, but it was also full of weeds. So, with the practical style of many creative Midwesterners, he set out to develop a lure that would not catch weeds but still catch fish.
The original spoon was weedless and for many years, they were tipped with Uncle Josh Pork rind strips, either in yellow or white. I don’t think strips of pork rind are still available today, at least manufactured by Uncle Josh, but there are many other types of plastic strips that can also be used to make this lure even more appealing. It can also be used without a trailer. If you’re fortunate to still have an old bottle of yellow pork rind strips, adding one strip to a ½ ounce, gold, Johnson Spoon is the perfect rig!
Number two is a Fred Arbogast Jitterbug. This lure was invented in 1938 and quickly became the most effective fishing lure of all time. The original lures were carved out of wood with a large metal, double cupped lip and two sets of treble hooks. Available in a multitude of colors, the lures are produced now by the Pradco Company and are only available in plastic.
Manufacturers have been copying and attempting to replicate this incredible top-water lure for years, resulting in many of the top fishing lures we use today. But none will ever replace the original Jitterbug.
The best of the best, a black, 3/8ths ounce Jitterbug. If you’re fortunate enough to have one of the originals in wood, try using it on your next trip. There’s a reason it became the most effective bass-catching lure in history.
I could easily make this a list of the top ten fishing lures of all time but it would be impossible in the limited space I have available. There are no comparisons to the original plastic worm, various types of lead-head jigs, the Zara Spook, the spinnerbait, the buzz bait and the myriad creations of crankbaits, chatter baits and other rigs, but the greatest lure of all, the one lure closest to magic is the Devils Horse.
Yep, you heard me right. A simple, slim, cigar-shaped wooden lure with propellors on the front and rear with treble hooks is the ultimate “magic” lure. Created in 1951 or 1952 by Jack Smithwick, the Devils Horse lure was originally a “sinker” rather than a floater.
But Jack continued improvising and eventually created the “floater” that we know and love today. This lure has been copied and reproduced in various forms over the years, but no-one has ever been able to duplicate the incredible success of this one lure.
Originally named “The Devels Horse” for fear that people wouldn’t use a fishing lure named “The Devils Horse” the name was changed in 1962 and has remained the same ever since.
Why is this “stick bait” such an amazing lure? No-one really knows. It’s not the color, although it’s available in a multitude of colors. It’s not the size either, since both the 3/8ths and ½ ounce catch bass equally well.
Many skilled anglers will agree that the Devils Horse lure is legendary in certain regions of the country for giant pre-spawn bass, as well as every other time of the year regardless of where it’s fished.
Years ago, there was a well-known angler who fished with a Devils Horse all-year long. He entered and won many of the top tournaments throughout Florida and the Southeastern United States. Everyone knew he preferred fishing with a Devils Horse lure but no-one was expecting to see his tackle-box, after a big tournament win on Lake Okeechobee, over-flowing with nothing but Devils Horse lures. It didn’t matter to him where he fished, what the weather conditions were, whether it was windy, rainy or blazing sun, he only fished a Devils Horse!
I’m not suggesting it’s the only lure you should be fishing with. Certainly, there are situations where I believe other lures might be better, but you have to admit, his confidence in the Devils Horse was well-placed.
I’ve been using Devils Horse lures as long as I can remember. Some of the oldest, wooden models have almost no paint left and yet the bass don’t seem to mind. They still catch fish!
If you still have your doubts, go to You Tube and type in Devils Horse. You’ll quickly see videos by big names in the fishing world, guys like Roland Martin, who swear by the effectiveness of this lure.
And best of all, very few anglers use the lure today.
So, whether you agree with me or not, put aside your lures that you use on every trip and try these three “close to magic” fishing lures. You’ll quickly become a believer.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.