Many bass fishermen that live in Florida, and some that visit our great state every year, eventually catch a wall hanger. If not a ten-pounder, at least a seven or eight. But how many of them do you suppose actually target big bass? Few, I would imagine.
What do I mean by targeting big bass?
Laying out a strategy prior to getting on the water that identifies the lures you will be using, the specific body of water you’ll be fishing, and the tactic you’ll employ.
I don’t claim to be an expert, but I did learn a lot from working with one of the greatest fishermen of all time, Buck Perry, when I lived in Ohio. And although he did not really target big bass, he knew where they were most of the time.
Many of the big bass that I have been fortunate enough to catch were not targeted, but were caught simply fishing for bass, either on a guide trip, personal time on the water or during a bass tournament. Only a few were caught by targeting them in advance.
To my way of thinking, there are two ways to target large bass, and no, bed fishing is not one of them. Although many anglers do catch their personal best during the spawn and some actually ‘bed-fish,’ that’s not what I’m talking about when I refer to targeting big bass.
You have two choices. Deep water or shallow water. Now that may sound pretty simple, but in truth, it is much more detailed than that.
First, let me define shallow water. To me, anything less than eight feet is shallow water. Deep water on the other hand, is generally 12 feet deep or deeper. I actually prefer depths of 18-25 feet.
Targeting shallow water usually means fishing the vegetation, whether it’s bullrushes, hydrilla or pads. Often overlooked are points, bars, and docks. Fishing vegetation for big bass simply means big baits. Large jigs combined with even larger plastic worms may result in fewer ‘bites’ but those you do get will typically be bigger fish.
But the often-over-looked opportunity is early morning, open water. Topwater lures like Zara Spooks and Musky Jitterbugs will bring some of the biggest explosions you’ve ever seen in that first hour as the sun comes up.
Targeting bass in deep water calls for a different strategy. Many anglers use dropshot rigs as they work brushpiles and submerged wrecks, and bass are not hard to catch on these small jigs and plastics. But if you want to catch the big ones, larger baits once again rule supreme.
My preference is the Carolina Rig with a 10-12 inch plastic worm. You will still catch a few smaller bass on this rig, but if there is a big female nearby, she will eat it in a heartbeat. I also like fishing a large spoon, a large sinking bull shad and a deep diving crankbait, although as I’ve gotten older, I wear out pretty quickly.
Years ago, I started making my own spinnerbaits because I couldn’t find what I was looking for. Often called Musky spinnerbaits, slow-walking the 1–3-ounce lures will get the job done when nothing else works.
Just ask local bass fishing guide and instructor Valerie Morrell about what it takes to target and catch big bass. Utilizing her expertise with electronics, she looks for schools of baitfish, knowing that when she finds the food, the big females are close by.
She recently landed a 12.6 on Lake June in about 18 feet of water using a large, one-ounce spinnerbait and slow-walking it through the bait ball. That was her third TrophyCatch bass over ten pounds just in the month of June.
Valerie admits she does not have all the answers, but unlike many anglers who ‘just go fishing,’ she knows in advance what tactics she needs to employ to catch the big ones.
In addition to bass fishing guide trips, Valerie is also a certified expert on just about every type of electronics you might own and she can teach you how to utilize your equipment to its full advantage. She often takes folks out on instructional trips, teaching them how to read their electronics and the right strategies needed to find the bass.
If you’re interested in a guide trip or getting help with your electronics, give Valerie a call. She lives in Sebring and can be reached at 863-633-6969 or Vmorrellfishing@gmail.com.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.