MY TOP TEN FISHING BUCKET LIST FOR 2023
2023 is right around the corner, and it’s time to revise my Fishing Bucket List. This past year has been challenging for me and my family, but being the eternal optimist, it’s time to look to the future and consider the fishing trips I hope to make next year.
Number 1 on the list would have to be Headwaters Lake. Rated the Number One – Best Bass Fishing Lake in Florida by the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, it’s hard for me to believe that I haven’t been there yet. The lake opened to the public last summer (2021), and although I was tempted to make the trip then, I had just bought my Ranger Z520 bass boat and I didn’t really want to make the drive, or more specifically, that last few miles on a dusty, shell rock road.
Since I haven’t been there yet, I have to depend on what other fishermen have told me, or what I’ve read on Facebook, but from what I’ve heard, the white powder-like dust from the shell rock road is so pervasive, it will coat your boat, motor, gear and everything else, including your vehicle with a heavy coating of the white dust.
Generally speaking, I wouldn’t care so much about the dust, except for the fact that my Ranger 520Z is black, and my new Ford F150 is also black.
I know I can wash the truck and the boat, but the real issue is the white dust gets into everything, including my fishing reels.
Nonetheless the bottom line, Headwaters is number one on my bucket list for the coming year, and if worst comes to worst, I’ll put my cover on the boat and hope that it protects my gear against the shell rock dust.
Number 2 on my list is Lake Garcia. Located pretty close to Headwaters, it’s an easy 1 ½ to 2-hour drive but unlike Headwaters, there’s no dust to put up with. I was there a few months ago with my buddy Dave Bennington, but the water was really low. We caught a lot of bass, but with the low water, it was tough to maneuver the boat into the different areas I wanted to fish. I’ve heard the water is up now, so it’s a good time to make a trip up there.
Number 3 would be the Florida Everglades, fishing for Peacock Bass. I’ve fished there in the past, maybe 30 years ago, but back then there were no Peacock Bass, although the bass fishing was incredible. Unfortunately, it’s a pretty long drive, between 3-4 hours from Sebring, so it will probably make sense to just get a hotel room and spend a couple days there.
Number 4 on the list would be the Caloosahatchee River. I’ve heard about the fishing, particularly in the winter on this body of water that stretches from the west shore of Lake Okeechobee to the Gulf of Mexico, but I’ve never fished there. One of the main attractions for me is to travel west, towards Ft. Myers in the hopes of not only catching bass but getting into snook that are known to travel up the river in the winter season.
Number 5 would be the St. Lucie Waterway. Unlike the Caloosahatchee, I have fished the St. Lucie Waterway, which extends from the Atlantic Ocean to Lake Okeechobee on the eastern side of the state. The two waterways make up the east-to-west waterway connecting the Atlantic Ocean to the Gold of Mexico.
The fishing was excellent years ago when I fished the river. And unlike most of our lakes, there is very little competition. You’ll see some large boats traveling the river, but bass boats are few and far between.
Number 6 would be the Kissimmee River. I haven’t fished the river in years but its probably one of the most unfished watersheds in our area. In the past, I’ve normally put in on the south side of Lake Kissimmee, just off route 60. But I’ve also put in at the newer ramp off route 98, just south of Lorida. Doesn’t really matter where you start, the river is loaded with bass, bluegills and crappie. It’s just a little bit different way of fishing dealing with the current.
Number 7 would be Lake Tarpon is a freshwater lake located about 10 miles west of Tampa in Palm Harbor and Tarpon Springs, Florida. It is the largest freshwater lake in Pinellas County with a surface area of 2,534 acres. Its watershed encompasses 52 square miles. Its two largest tributaries are South Creek and Brooker Creek. The lake is a regional recreational destination and is renowned for its largemouth bass fishing.
I have a nephew who lives near the lake, and although I’ve never fished it, I’ve driven by a few times, and I’ve heard some great stories about it.
Number 8 would be Lake Buffum located in Polk County and is 1,549 acres. I’ve fished the lake several times, years ago, but the boat ramp leaves a lot to be desired. It’s located off Doe Lindsey Rd. in Fort Meade, but the last time I was there, it was difficult to put the boat in the water and parking is almost non-existent. The bass fishing was very good with little to no traffic.
Number 9 would be Lake Trafford. It is the beginning of the Everglades and is located on Lake Trafford Rd in Immokalee, Florida. Lake Trafford, located in Collier County, encompasses approximately 1.500 acres with lots of aquatic vegetation including cattails, American Lotus, and eelgrass.
The lake was overrun with hydrilla and other vegetation in the early 2000’s to the point that it became unfishable. In 2006, a massive dredging took place, and it is now considered to be an excellent bass fishing lake. I’ve been there a couple of times in the last couple of years and the fishing was very good.
Number 10 is Lake Osborne, a 378-acre lake that is part of a system of once natural freshwater lakes lying along the western slope of the coastal ridge in Palm Beach County just west of the Florida Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean.
I fished Lake Osborne and Lake Ida way back in the 90’s when I first moved to Florida, and I lived in Jupiter. Both are great bass fishing lakes, but both have no-wake signs posted everywhere, making it a bit frustrating when you’re anxious to get to your spot and you can’t open her up. But the fishing is good and now, in addition to largemouth bass you can also catch peacocks.
I know, it’s quite a list. But that’s my goal for bass fishing in 2023.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books: Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.