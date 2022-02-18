Bass Fishing Girls
Two, 14-year-old girls, JP Dean and Paige Persons, are making a name for themselves in Highlands County as tournament bass fishing anglers who are pretty good at catching bass. Both girls are 9th-grade students at Lake Placid High School, and members of the Highlands County Anglers.
Brian Rapp, coach and president of the group, said he started the organization for kids about 6 years ago with 8, young, fishing enthusiasts. Today, the club has over 80 kids in two separate divisions, Junior – 8–13-year-olds, and High School, 14–18-year-olds, both boys and girls.
The club fishes 9 tournaments a year in their regular season, with an additional 3 more that the kids may chose to fish. The kids don’t have to fish them all, but in order to remain active members, they need to fish at least five.
The tournaments are based on a 2-person team with one boat captain per team. Most tournaments have between 23 and 34 boats between the two divisions, which raises the question, “when did kids start buying bass boats?”
Of course, the kids that are participating in the events fish from their captain’s boats, and rely on their experience and guidance to help along the way. But it’s up to the kids to catch their own fish, and they do!
Joe LoBianco with Marine and Tackle Warehouse in Sebring called me the other day to suggest that I write an article about the dynamic duo of JP and Paige, after they were offered a sponsorship with the store.
“We fully support the girls and we wanted to be the first to offer them a sponsorship and introduce them to other fishing brands that may also want to endorse them,” he said.
“We’re offering them a 30% discount on all the products in our store, and we’re hoping to get them additional sponsorships with rod and reel companies to get them some free gear. We’re also working on some fundraising efforts to help offset future fishing expenses,” Joe said.”
I spoke briefly with JP’s mother, to learn more about the girls, and she said the girls met a few years ago in 6th grade, when her family moved to Lake Placid, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.
“They looked so much alike back then that people thought they were twins”, she said, “but that’s changed now that they’ve gotten older. But they continue to be fast friends.”
The girls have done well fishing this past season with their captain, local bass fishing Guru Geoff Balog, who also happens to be a tournament bass fisherman and bass fishing guide.
They could not have done better than Geoff. He’s been recognized for years as one of the top bass fishermen in Highlands County, and the girls just love fishing with him.
Brian Rapp said the entry fee for the tournaments is $10.00 per kid and $10.00 for the captain. The money is used to buy trophies and to give out cash awards to the winning teams.
Most anglers know, fishing tackle and lures in today’s world are not cheap. Back when I was a kid you could buy a new reel for $19.95, and a fishing lure would cost you a buck or two. Today, if you want a quality fishing reel, you’re looking at, at least $100.00 if not $150.00, and the hottest lures go for $7.99 to $18.00. Like everything else, fishing costs money.
You can imagine, even a winning team like DJ and Paige have to save their money and invest wisely to insure they’ll have the proper equipment and lures to keep catching bass and winning tournaments. It doesn’t hurt to have a mom and dad who support your efforts, as well.
Following in Joe’s lead, I am also going to offer the girls a sponsorship.
Since I don’t have a fishing tackle store, I can’t offer them a discount on fishing tackle, but I do have quite a bit of fishing tackle that I’ll never live long enough to use. I’d be happy to donate some of it to help build their inventory of lures. I’m also a custom rod builder, so if they’re interested, I’d be happy to build them each a custom rod – built to their own specifications. And finally, I’d like to donate a couple of fishing jerseys with their names and the Angler Magazine logo. And of course, I’ll need to chronical their success in future issues of the magazine.
The Highlands County Anglers is open to any children from the age of 8 to 18, and they don’t even have to live in the county. “We’ve got a few kids from DeSoto and Okeechobee Counties as well as Highlands,” Brian said, “kids from all over are welcome to join the club.”
“And for the record, we don’t just have dads as captains,” he continued, “Many of our captains don’t have children in the club, they’re just guys who love to fish and they are happy to donate their time to helping the kids.” “We always need more captains,” he stated.
I want to thank the coach for spending as much time as he did on the phone with me to tell me about the girls and the organization. I’ve always been a big supporter of teaching kids to fish and getting them away from the TV, the computer games and the phones.
I spent my childhood hunting and fishing, and I think so many kids today are missing out on this incredible opportunity to grow up in the great outdoors.
If you’d like to learn more about the club, or you’d like to volunteer as a captain, they have a website, created and managed by Morgan Bullock, Vice-President of the club, or you can call, text or email Brian at 863-381-2379, brianrapp77@gnmail.com.
And JP and Paige, if you have time, give me a call, 863-273-4998.
Readers
I sometimes wonder if anybody reads my columns. I often ask fishermen and it always surprises me when they say no, they hadn’t read it. Of course, some don’t get the newspaper, and others get the paper, they just didn’t get around to reading it.
But I wanted to take a minute and thank what may well be my oldest reader. Betty Coiner called me the other day to say she enjoyed reading my column even though she has never really been into fishing. In fact, she reads every page of the newspaper, every day! Betty is 99 years old she says her claim to fame is that she worked at the space center during the Apollo 11 landing. Betty’s birthday is July 16th. She’ll be 100 years old. I told her I’d send her a birthday greeting in my column on Friday, July 15th. Thanks Betty for letting me know you enjoy my column.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.