To quote the iconic bass fisherman Bill Dance, “Fishing is a mix of luck and skill. People always think mastering the skill part is difficult. They’re wrong. The trick to fishin’ is mastering the luck part.”
On May 22, 2022, Florida angler, Dale Dew, caught the first pink-tagged bass of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) TrophyCatch 10-Tag Celebration. Dew will receive a $5,000 gift card to Bass Pro Shops and $1,000 to shop at AFTCO. This catch also means he has a chance to win an additional $10,000, which will be awarded at a ceremony this fall.
FWC biologists tagged this specific largemouth bass in February on Lake Griffin. Dew caught the fish near the same spot it was tagged, using a plastic worm. He successfully submitted his catch according to TrophyCatch rules.
Lake Griffin is Florida’s eighth largest lake and one of nine lakes in the Harris Chain of Lakes. The Central Florida lake is 7 miles long and covers 9,327 acres, located in Lake County at the end of the Harris Chain.
The lake has some incredible fishing opportunities throughout the year. The most common species that call this lake home are largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill, speckled perch, and catfish. Anglers visit from around the world to experience the trophy bass and huge crappie known to reside in Lake Griffin, Florida.
Dew is originally from Antiqua and he and his family now live in central Florida. While he was not originally going fishing for the pink tag, he saw a sign about the promotion that day.
“It was the first time we heard about it, and we were like, ‘Whoa what’s this? We aren’t going to catch it. We’re two guys who can’t fish!’” said Dale Dew, the first lucky angler to catch a pink-tagged largemouth bass. “We don’t have all the nice equipment or a nice bass boat but we got lucky and caught it! So, it could be any ordinary person who catches it. You never know.”
10 pink-tagged bass were released in the state: Newnans Lake; Lake George; Lake Talquin; Lake Walk-in-Water; Tenoroc Fish Management Area; Lake Trafford; Lake Istokpoga; Lake Rousseau; and Johns Lake. Anglers have until the end of September to fish for these special, prized fish.
To celebrate Season 10 of the TrophyCatch program, biologists with the FWC tagged and released 10 largemouth bass with bright pink tags in 10 different locations across the state. Anglers should check the TrophyCatch website for rules and updates.
The TrophyCatch program rewards anglers who provide documentation of their catch and release of largemouth bass weighing 8 pounds or heavier in Florida. To be eligible for prizes, anglers are required to submit photos or videos of their catch to TrophyCatch.com, showing the entire fish and its weight on a scale, before releasing it back into the water. Participants are also automatically entered in a free boat drawing just for registering. FWC biologists use TrophyCatch data for bass research to make informed decisions about the management of Florida bass fisheries and to promote the catch and release of trophy bass. The associated TrophyCare program promotes best handling practices for trophy bass to ensure that each TrophyCatch bass is released alive.
The FWC reported on June 16th that the second “Pink Tag” bass was caught, photographed and released by Angler RJ Crawford while testing out his new boat on Newnans Lake, near Gainesville, Florida.
Newnans Lake is located off State Road 20, east of Gainesville, Florida. Approximately 1.12 miles wide, Newnans Lake is home to many forms of wildlife, and had been designated as a protected site by Alachula County. The lake was originally known as Lake Pithlachocco.
Crawford will also receive a $5,000.00 Bass Pro Shops gift card and a $1,000.00 to shop at AFTCO – plus a shot at an additional $10,000.00 prize!
That makes two….but eight more tags are still out there waiting to be caught! And one of them is swimming around in Lake Istokpoga!
