The Spawn
Today is the first day of 2023, and this will be my first column for the new fishing year.
Bass fishermen look forward to this time of the year because the bass move into shallow water to spawn and become much easier to find.
For those of you who have watched the water temperatures fall over the last 30 days are probably aware our most recent cold spell dropped the temps to a chilling 62 degrees in some of our shallower lakes. But not for long. As our good weather returned, temperatures began to rise.
Largemouth bass will generally begin spawning when the water temperature hits 68 to 72 degrees, which is about where it is today, depending on the lake.
Water temperatures in shallow lakes like Lake Okeechobee, Lake Istokpoga and Lake Walk-in Water can change very rapidly. A couple of very cold nights like we’ve had recently, and the water temperature will drop 5-8 degrees overnight. While deep-water lakes like Lake Placid, Lake June and Lake Glenada will be far less effected.
But water temperature alone isn’t the only guiding force that tells bass when to spawn. The angle of the sun is equally important.
Male bass will begin the process of locating a suitable site for a bed weeks before the female will move shallow. Hard bottom and sand bottoms are the most desirable locations. The female will stay offshore while this task is completed. Once the male is satisfied with the location, he will move offshore to find a female and “nudge” her towards his spawning bed.
The female will assist the male in sweeping the nest clean of debris, and after a spawning ritual of swimming alongside each other, the female will begin to drop her eggs in the nest. The male will follow along, releasing his sperm over the eggs.
At this point the eggs become the target of marauding bands of bluegills and other predators and the female will attempt to guard the eggs along with the male. But she will soon move off, leaving the task of guarding the eggs and the fry to the male while she moves to another nest and deposits more eggs with another male.
This process continues, often as many as 4 or 5 times, ensuring that all the females’ eggs will not be lost in just one nest. Plus, by spawning with different males she ensures that her genes are shared with the genes of other bass.
Eventually, the female will move offshore, where she will spend weeks recovering from the spawning process.
The male will continue to watch over the eggs until they hatch, and then fiercely guard the fry for their first couple of weeks.
A healthy female bass will lay thousands of eggs, of which most will be eaten by predators in the first few weeks. But some will survive.
The entire process only lasts a few weeks, and yet the annual spawn may run as long as six months. The reason for this is simple. Not every bass spawn at the same time.
As a rule, the largest females will often spawn first. This could occur as early as December in our area.
Then, depending on the cold fronts and the water temperatures, bass will begin migrating en-masse into the shallows as the water warms in January and February. Some late spawners may still be on beds as late as April, but most will have spawned out by late March.
The success of each year’s spawn is determined by weather conditions. A winter season with numerous cold fronts and unusually cold weather will often result in a low yield of new fry. Male bass will often abandon their nests during a severe cold front, only to return the next day and find that their eggs have been eaten by predators.
Somehow, every year, enough fry survive to maintain our fisheries and continue to make us the Bass Fishing Capital of the World.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with four books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water, Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022 and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.