It’s 95 degrees and the sun is bearing down on you and there’s not a wisp of air moving around. You’re starting to feel like an egg in hot grease on the stove. What to do?
Maybe it’s time you gave trolling a try.
There is a reason trolling, like live bait is not allowed in bass tournaments. Fishermen who troll catch fish.
Casting all day can easily wear you out. Flipping is not as hard, but still takes its toll on your body. But trolling….easy peasy.
I never did much trolling until I met and worked with Buck Perry, the greatest fisherman of all time. It’s been years since I spent time in a boat trolling with Don Dickson, one of Buck’s proteges. But those are great memories, and I learned a lot.
One thing you quickly learn from Buck is the home of the fish is deep water. Sure, you can catch them in the shallows when they migrate shallow to feed or mate, but most of the time (and not just summer when the water gets hot), they move back to deep water.
It would be impossible to cover the art of spoonplugging in this column, but if you want to learn more from an expert about fishing deep water, get a copy of Buck’s book, Spoonplugging. You won’t just learn about trolling, you will learn why and how fish move, what part weather plays, the importance of color and sound and much, much more. Spoonplugging is about knowledge.
Because there was nothing on the market to properly fish deep water, Buck created his own lure, a spoonplug. The lure is metal with a lip, causing it to ‘dig’ as it is pulled through the water column.
Much like a crankbait, each size (there are seven sizes) is designed to plow along the bottom, imitating a crawfish or injured baitfish.
Do they work? Try them and you will see.
But what if you don’t have any spoonplugs?
In today’s world, we have a wide variety of crankbaits that will replicate in many cases, the action of a spoonplug.
The bass doesn’t care. To them, all they see is a potential food source, kicking up some sand or mud.
Trolling can be done with any size boat and motor. You don’t even need a gas-powered motor to troll. Electric motors will do the job, as will foot pedals on a kayak. It’s all about movement and getting your bait to the bottom.
I have a number of trolling rods, some of which, original spoonplugging rods, are approaching 50 years of age. They are short, solid fiberglass rods that are designed specifically for trolling spoonplugs. Penn reels, as old as the rods complete the outfit.
Buck even manufactured his own fishing line, specifically designed for trolling, the line is super tough and metered so you can easily see how much line you have out.
I have a couple other trolling rods that I also use. They’re a little longer and they seem to work better with large crankbaits like the Strike King 10XD. There are dozens of deep diving crankbaits on the market, and very few run as deep as they are advertised. Your trolling speed as well as your fishing line will determine just how deep the bait will dive.
So, the next time you feel like you’re in that frying pan, out in the middle of the lake with no air movement, give trolling a try.
Crank up the motor, create your own breeze and drop a spoonplug or a 10XD in the water and troll over those spots that are holding fish.
It is a fun way to fish! And remember, there is a reason it’s not allowed in bass tournaments.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He is also an accomplished aquarist, with over forty aquariums. If you are a fish hobbyist, you can read his column in Tuesdays newspaper. Don is also an author of four books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water, Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022 and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.