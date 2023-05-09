The Gold Ram is just another variation of colors in the Ram family. Similar to the German Blue Ram, it is a social fish that will form pairs and often remain “faithful” to each other. Gold Rams have a gold body with hints of pink, orange, and red and like its cousins, requires a tank of twenty gallons or more.
I have a few in my community tank and they are beautiful additions to wide variety of fish that get along incredibly well. At some point, I plan to breed them.
The first things you should look at when it comes to any new fish are size, appearance, and behavior to ensure that they are compatible with their intended tank mates, the other creatures living in it, and the overall tank size in relation to the number of inhabitants you have.
Typically, they will grow to around two inches (5 cm) in length when there is limited space and more water density, which is often the case in an aquarium setting.
They also have sparkling blue spots that run along the lower half of their body and bristly fins.
Their bristly and sharp fins are excellent for defending against predators.
Golden rams are incredibly peaceful and have pretty unique behavioral patterns. This makes them an excellent choice for community tank owners and beginners.
Like other ram cichlids, they can be aggressive towards other cichlids or smaller tank mates. Keeping them in opposite-sex pairs is the most stress-free way of keeping these cichlids together in the same tank.
Gold rams are pretty hardy fish, and they are relatively easy to take care of. But like most members of the cichlid family, they will not tolerate bad water. A minimum of 20% water changes weekly are recommended.
Gold rams are omnivores, so they are happy to eat both meat and vegetables in flakes of pellet form. By nature, they survive on insects and plant material. In your aquarium, feed them a balanced diet consisting of live and frozen mysis shrimp, brine shrimp, bloodworms, earthworms, and artemia.
The temperature range is 72 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit under normal conditions and 78 to 84 for breeding purposes.
Gold rams make wonderful additions to a community tank, adding color while establishing their own territory. I keep both German Blue rams and Gold rams together in a 55-gallon tank that houses angelfish and a couple wild discuss. They all appear to get along just fine.
I have read where Gold Rams will breed with other types of rams, including German Blue rams, so I may attempt to breed an odd couple down the road.
If you are successful breeding them, keep in mind that they are small fish, and their fry are even smaller than other fish fry. Feeding them for that first week or so can be a real challenge. One of the simplest foods is egg yolk.
Hard boil an egg and just take a very small piece of the yolk between your fingers, adding a little water until you create a paste. Then, just rub your fingers together at the surface of the water and let the egg yolk mix in with the water. It may not look like much, but it will provide much needed protein for the young fry until they’re large enough to eat baby brine shrimp.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about thirty aquariums, ranging in size from five gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.