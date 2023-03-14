Geophagus
Its name comes from the Greek geo, meaning ‘earth’, and phagos meaning ‘to eat’.
The Eartheater, as its commonly called is one of the most interesting members of the cichlid family. It is also considered a ‘must’ for most community tanks.
What makes the Geophagus so popular? For starters, it’s a bottom-feeder, keeping your sand and gravel clean, plus it has one of the most peaceful temperaments of any aquarium fish. It’s also a good choice in community tanks with small fish like guppies, tetras and Corydoras.
I have about eight large aquariums that I consider to be community tanks, (meaning that there are multiple species of fish in the same tank), and I have at least two eartheaters in each of them.
The difference is noteworthy when you do a water change and you’re siphoning the gravel. The debris sucked up in an aquarium without Geophagus will be full of uneaten food, waste products and the like, while the gravel or sand in a tank that houses them will be much cleaner.
They are also happy to get along with other fish, even pleco’s who share their eartheating style. The only time they show any territorial behavior is when they breed.
Speaking of breeding, similar to many other cichlids, the geo is a mouthbreeder. With both the male and the female holding the eggs in their mouth until they hatch. And even then, the fry will continue to find safety in their parents mouth until they become too large.
Eartheaters can grow to become a very large fish, often exceeding twelve inches, so it’s important that they have the space of a large aquarium. Most of mine are only 3-5 inches in length and they do very well in 55-to-75-gallon aquariums.
Water requirements are temperatures from 76 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit, but they will be comfortable in water as high as 88 degrees. The higher the water temperature, the faster their metabolism works, placing even more importance on clean water and plenty of food.
The ideal pH is between 6.0 and 8.0.
Water quality is extremely important, with even small amounts of ammonia and nitrite can effect the fish’s health and even kill it.
The substrate is very important to the eartheater. Sand and small gravel is the best choice, since it allows the for vacuuming the bottom, keeping the edible and spitting out the surplus.
If you enjoy planted tanks, be prepared for the Geophagus to uproot even the strongest rooted plant. Any small objects will be pushed and moved along the bottom as the eartheater plows through the substrate.
Feeding the eartheaters is pretty easy since they’ll eat just about anything that ends up on the bottom of the tank. As an omnivore, they will eat flakes, pellets and plant material, as well as live foods like bloodworms, brine shrimp and blackworms.
Their colors don’t begin to appear until they reach five or six inches, but, depending the different sub-species, their colors can be spectacular. Their finnage, particularly their tails become long, and flowing.
Breeding Geophagus is not easy, but it is possible to breed them in captivity. The breeding process is very similar to other members of the cichlid family. The male will follow closely along with the female and will dig shallow ‘pockets’ in the substrate. The female will lay the eggs and the male will fertilize them. Once fertilized, either the male or the female will scoop up the eggs in their mouth and hold them until the eggs hatch in about three days. The fry will continue to use the parents mouth for safety.
If you’re looking for just the right fish to help you keep your aquarium clean, while enjoying their peaceful, get-along behavior, buy a couple eartheaters. You will be glad you did.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from 5 gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.