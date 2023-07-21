It’s been so hot the past few weeks I decided it was time to go through and organize my fishing tackle, rods, and reels. It’s amazing how much tackle you can collect over 60 years of fishing.
Surprisingly, I’ve actually sold a lot of tackle over the years. At one time I had almost thirty plastic boxes filled with old lures that I finally sold on eBay. Probably could have made more money from the sales if I would have waited until now to sell them, but I just ran out of room.
Three lures that I did not sell and from time to time, still use today are the Fred Arbogast Jitterbug, the Johnson Silver Spoon and the Johnny O’Neil Weedwing.
It’s likely that many of my readers will remember one or two of these great fishing lures, but I’d be surprised if anyone remembers all three.
I was probably only nine or ten years old when I first used a Jitterbug. It was probably on Rice Lake in Canada where we vacationed each year over the 4th of July holiday. Of course, it was a black jitterbug, and if I close my eyes for a moment, I can still see the lure gurgling along the surface, making that ‘pop, pop’ sound. What a great fishing lure.
Today’s anglers probably don’t even own one, let alone fish with it. There are certainly many imitations on the market today, but none equal the original, wood jitterbug.
Fred Arbogast introduced the jitterbug in the 1930’s and didn’t patent the most recognizable lure in the world until 1940. At the time, there were many top water chuggers or poppers, but nothing like the double cupped lip on the jitterbug that produced a melodic noise that drives bass crazy.
The lure was originally made of wood, and they are now made of plastic. A very common and popular collectable lure. Lengths vary from between two and three inches and wight is under an ounce. There is also a musky sized Jitterbug. A large variety of these lures is available and can fetch up to $100 or more for lures in good condition.
Both wood and plastic work well, but I prefer the wood model.
The Johnson Silver Minnow is another ‘old-timer.’ It was invented in 1923 and was considered the ‘Original Weedless Wonder’. Unlike other spoon type lures, it was capable of coming through the weeds clean and weed-free due to its patented weed guard. The thirty-five-degree wobble rocks back and forth and won’t roll or twist your line.
The Johnson Silver Minnow was the perfect lure for fishing in the lily pads, bullrushes or large topped-out areas of vegetation.
My favorite then and now is the gold model with a strip of pork rind (now plastic) attached to the hook.
Last but not least is one of my favorite, all time lures, the Johnny O’Neil Weedwing.
Most anglers are familiar with, or at least have heard of, the Jitterbug and the Johnson Silver Spoon, but few are familiar with the Weedwing.
Similar to a Johnson Silver Spoon, the Weedwing was a spoon with a small propeller in front of the spoon body. It too was weedless, but unlike the Johnson Silver Spoon, it would run along the surface, as fast as you could reel.
Bernie Schultz, one of the top professional bass fishermen had this to say about the Weedwing, “It’s basically a weedless spoon with a tiny propeller on the nose of it that makes a super unique buzzing sound, and the little propeller wings help keep the weeds off it too.”
Schultz fondly remembers the day he caught a 9-pounder on a Weed Wing while practicing for a B.A.S.S. event on Okeechobee with former pro Jim Bitter, and for Tommy Swindle the magical little surface spoon was an absolute staple on lakes like Ross Barnett and Guntersville.
I started fishing bass tournaments in the early 1970’s and my CB handle back then was the Weedwing Wizard. I would attach a Number 11, Uncle Josh Pork Chunk to the lure and cast it all day looking for that ‘blow-up’ that I knew could occur at any time.
Although the original pork chunk is no longer available, I still fish with the weed wing using a plastic pork chunk trailer.
Jitterbugs and Johnson Silver Spoons are still readily available at most tackle shops, but the original Johnny O’Neil Weedwings are hard to find. I have about a dozen and if I happen to see them on eBay, I usually pick up a few more.
New lures are being introduced every day. ICAST 2023, just last week in Orlando, introduced hundreds of new fishing lures, but few will ever replace the originals that I’ve mentioned in this column.
If you don’t believe me, give them a try.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He is also an accomplished aquarist, with over forty aquariums. If you are a fish hobbyist, you can read his column in Tuesdays newspaper. Don is also an author of four books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water, Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022 and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.