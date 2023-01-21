Main Photo

Sam Wilkins 7.2.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Like many fishermen, I keep a log of all my fishing trips, and from time to time I refer to it – more out of curiosity than anything else – just to see what the conditions were like a year ago, or five years ago.

Last year, on January 20th, the weather was warm with temperatures in the low 80’s and an overnight of 62. Not particularly unusual for this time of the year, given todays forecast of a high of 82 and a low overnight of 61.

