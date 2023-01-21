Like many fishermen, I keep a log of all my fishing trips, and from time to time I refer to it – more out of curiosity than anything else – just to see what the conditions were like a year ago, or five years ago.
Last year, on January 20th, the weather was warm with temperatures in the low 80’s and an overnight of 62. Not particularly unusual for this time of the year, given todays forecast of a high of 82 and a low overnight of 61.
What is significant to note, however, is that today and the last couple of days have been very cold. In fact, all three days have been seen daytime temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s with high winds out of the northeast and night-time lows that have dipped into the mid-30-degree range. No frost, at least where I live, but still very cold.
Looking at a singular day in time from last year or five years ago often doesn’t tell the full story.
As it happens, I fished on January 20th of last year. It was a Thursday, and I had a 2-man guide trip on Lake Istokpoga.
We met at first light at Istokpoga Park and began catching bass almost immediately just south of Mallards, along the northeastern section of the lake. I had fished all over the north end of the lake for the previous three or four weeks, going back to a few days before Christmas and the pads, as well as the reeds were holding lots of small bass.
By 10:30 in the morning, we had worked much of the area between Mallards and the boat ramp at Cowhouse Road, catching a dozen or more bass weighing up to 2 ½ pounds. But no big fish. Sam had a-hold of what might have been a good fish, but the fish hung him up in the pads and by the time I could get to it, the bass was gone.
We decided to try another area and moved west across the lake to the north side of Josephine Creek. Large pads surround the bay leading into Henderson’s Fish Camp and I had caught some nice spawning fish in that area over the years.
Within the first ten minutes, Sam had a big fish on and I scrambled to get the net as he brought it alongside the boat. It was a large female.
We pulled out the scale and it weighed a solid 7.2 pounds. He was pretty happy knowing it surpassed his previous personal best of just over 6 pounds.
We added a few more bass and called it a day around noon.
Just for fun, I looked back through my records to January of 2018. That was a very busy “health” month for me with little to do with bass fishing. I had experienced a heart attack just 4 months earlier and I was still trying to regain my health.
I did record a bass tournament I fished with the Highlands Bass Club on Lake Walk in Water, January 13th, 2018.
It turned out to be a pretty nice day, but the fish did not cooperate and at quitting time, only 7 boats weighed in a single fish each.
I had a small bass that weighed 1.9 pounds and the winner of the tournament, weighed in a whopper of a bass that weighed 8.5 pounds. It was unbelievable.
The point of this article is to illustrate that every year, January bass fishing can be very different. Huge weather swings, unlike any other month of the year can have fishermen wearing shorts and wide brimmed hats to shield themselves from the sun, or snowmobile suits and gloves.
But either way, January is the gateway to some of the best fishing you’ll find anywhere in the country for the next 3-4 months.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with four books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water, Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022 and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.